Late Payments For Ontario Real Estate Hit Lowest Rate Ever, BC Stalls For 4th Month

Less Canadians are missing the payments on their mortgages. Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) numbers for November, printed one of the lowest rates of defaults ever recorded. Across the country, late payments reached the lowest number in almost 12 years. However, don’t let that convince you the market is healthy and will continue to boom.

Mortgages In Arrears Don’t Mean What You Think They Do

Most people think high defaults rates indicate a bubble, but it’s more likely the opposite. Last year our chief data scientist argued that bubbles are periods when an asset has become overly liquid. Therefore, you’re likely to see a lack of late payments when things get frothy. If you’re close to falling behind on your payments, you can sell and walk away in less than 90 days. No need to go into arrears, people with the perception of a lack of inventory will scoop it up in less than a month. In a real housing bubble, you might even start to see aggressive tactics like bidding wars, and skipping inspections. All to grab an asset from someone that may not even be able to carry it.

When a bubble pops, and prices start to fall rapidly, then arrears will start to uptick. Eventually unsustainable price growth starts to correct, often to below the true value of a home. During this phase, people won’t buy real estate – because they think it’s risky. As a result of a lack of buyers, those falling behind on payments won’t be able to unload as quickly. Arrears start to rise. People become scared that homes are “overvalued,” and prices capitulate lower. No need to trust us though, Maclean’s debt expert-in-residence, Scott Terrio, confirmed this a few months later. That said, let’s get to the data.

Canadian Late Payments Fall To Lowest Level Since 2006

Canada saw late payments on mortgages hold steady at a near bottom. The rate of arrears fell to 0.24%, logging the same rate for a fourth month in a row. Prior to that stretch, the country last saw the rate this low in October 2006. It’s worth remembering that more than half of all mortgages issued across this massive country, are located in Ontario and BC. That said, let’s break those provinces down further.

Source: CBA. Better Dwelling.

Ontario Late Mortgage Payments Fall To An All-Time Low

Ontario hit a new record low for late payments. The rate of arrears fell to 0.09%, after 5 months of staying level. This is the lowest recorded number from the CBA, in the province’s history. Most likely because we don’t have provincial numbers for 1989.

Source: CBA. Better Dwelling.

BC Late Mortgages Payments Stall For A 4th Month

British Columbia is seeing late payments hold steady… strangely steady. The province had 0.16% of mortgages fall into arrears, the fourth month in a row. Prior to the fourth month stretch, the rate hasn’t been this low since June 2008. For context, the lowest BC has ever been is 0.10%, so we’ve got a ways to go for a record.

Source: CBA. Better Dwelling.

Mortgages in arrears, a.k.a. defaults, are falling to new lows across the country. Unfortunately, that’s not the healthy market indicator many “experts” consider it to be. At the same time, this isn’t the indicator that will tell you a market crash is imminent either.

It just means Canada is printing mortgages at a faster rate than defaults occur. That trend will like continue into January’s data, as uninsured buyers tried to squeeze in before mortgage stress tests.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.