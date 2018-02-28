Late Payments For Ontario Real Estate Hit Lowest Rate Ever, BC Stalls For 4th Month

Less Canadians are missing the payments on their mortgages. Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) numbers for November, printed one of the lowest rates of defaults ever recorded. Across the country, late payments reached the lowest number in almost 12 years. However, don’t let that convince you the market is healthy and will continue to boom.
Mortgages In Arrears Don’t Mean What You Think They Do
Most people think high defaults rates indicate a bubble, but it’s more likely the opposite. Last year our chief data scientist argued that bubbles are periods when an asset has become overly liquid. Therefore, you’re likely to see a lack of late payments when things get frothy. If you’re close to falling behind on your payments, you can sell and walk away in less than 90 days. No need to go into arrears, people with the perception of a lack of inventory will scoop it up in less than a month. In a real housing bubble, you might even start to see aggressive tactics like bidding wars, and skipping inspections. All to grab an asset from someone that may not even be able to carry it.
When a bubble pops, and prices start to fall rapidly, then arrears will start to uptick. Eventually unsustainable price growth starts to correct, often to below the true value of a home. During this phase, people won’t buy real estate – because they think it’s risky. As a result of a lack of buyers, those falling behind on payments won’t be able to unload as quickly. Arrears start to rise. People become scared that homes are “overvalued,” and prices capitulate lower. No need to trust us though, Maclean’s debt expert-in-residence, Scott Terrio, confirmed this a few months later. That said, let’s get to the data.
Canadian Late Payments Fall To Lowest Level Since 2006
Canada saw late payments on mortgages hold steady at a near bottom. The rate of arrears fell to 0.24%, logging the same rate for a fourth month in a row. Prior to that stretch, the country last saw the rate this low in October 2006. It’s worth remembering that more than half of all mortgages issued across this massive country, are located in Ontario and BC. That said, let’s break those provinces down further.
Ontario Late Mortgage Payments Fall To An All-Time Low
Ontario hit a new record low for late payments. The rate of arrears fell to 0.09%, after 5 months of staying level. This is the lowest recorded number from the CBA, in the province’s history. Most likely because we don’t have provincial numbers for 1989.
BC Late Mortgages Payments Stall For A 4th Month
British Columbia is seeing late payments hold steady… strangely steady. The province had 0.16% of mortgages fall into arrears, the fourth month in a row. Prior to the fourth month stretch, the rate hasn’t been this low since June 2008. For context, the lowest BC has ever been is 0.10%, so we’ve got a ways to go for a record.
Mortgages in arrears, a.k.a. defaults, are falling to new lows across the country. Unfortunately, that’s not the healthy market indicator many “experts” consider it to be. At the same time, this isn’t the indicator that will tell you a market crash is imminent either.
It just means Canada is printing mortgages at a faster rate than defaults occur. That trend will like continue into January’s data, as uninsured buyers tried to squeeze in before mortgage stress tests.
10 Comments
Thanks for this, but one request. Can you please add Quebec to the mix. Montreal real estate needs some much needed coverage, especially around issues like this.
As someone that bought in the late 80s in Toronto, I can say that the atmosphere is even worse than it was then. People assume the government is going to pad any potential loss, which has big consequences to society.
Is that an admission that the bubble has not yet burst?
It will take a bit of time before falling/stagnate home prices break the marginal or recent buyers. Remember, as long as prices were rising it was much easier to get a HELOC or to restructure your debts to something with lower rates (Credit card debt transferred to your HELOC for example) The sobering moment for a lot of households will be on renewal.
Seconded!
I don’t think anyone believes the bubble has burst, definitely not on BD. Also, the ‘burst’ is something that will/should take 12-18 months to work its way out but all depends how fast and hard we drop. For some reason, maybe this is the short-term FOMO again, people seem to think a ‘bubble’ bursts in a few weeks or a couple of months…even the banking meltdown took around a year to hit bottom and it still sputtered for a while. I suspect, unfortunately, there is a large number of boomers who will hold on far too long hoping that there is a rebound. This herd mentality will work to their disadvantage when reality sets in between Q3 2018-Q2 2019 as we, most likely, start facing a recession putting additional downward pressure on housing and the narrative shifts to ‘oopsy, yall are f-ed’ from ‘put your head down, everything will be ok’.
LOL I have read so many statements made by RE professionals along the lines of “The bubble has burst and is now back to a balanced market….. this is a good thing…… Now we will have healthy growth going forward!” OR ” This “correction” was to be suspected due to government regulation and abnormally large price gains in 2017……… 30% YOY is not sustainable”
I laugh when I read these statements, last year when we had 30% YOY growth the news headline would be “Is this the new normal for Toronto RE?” and would have a quotes from some RE agent along the lines of “Supply constraints, fear of being locked out of freehold forever, etc” ………………………….. Basically, the RE agents financial and economic expertise would lead them to the conclusion that these 30% YOY gains would be the new normal until the government would allow for more building.
As if a monster that has been brewing for the past 10 years can be tamed in 6 months.
Why do you expect people to default? If people losing jobs or economy as a whole suddenly crash maybe then you can expect that…you can’t expect people becom bankrupt when economy is doing ok….plus internet rate might not go up as we lost 90k jobs last month…
I used to lived 2 blocks down from my boss back in 2008 in Bay area and we carpool to work. He said the similar thing. “We are living in a decent neighbourhood with all the high income earners, subprime crisis will not affect us”, at the end the lowest point about 2010 our homes lost about 40% from the highest point at 2007-8. During that time, we heard the news daily about recession, however, never one person I know lost their job in my neighbourhood. But many of them actually defaulted their homes because they think it would take more time to recoup the loss than just default now. Some of them simply not paying mortgage and kept thier cash until the bank finally evicit them which could take months if not year, which is sort of a way for them to recoup some of their losses. Personally I think emotion play a big role into it. People become irrational when you see your home depreciate daily very slowly but surely and not seeing the end of it.
Interesting article in the Globe today. Although insolvencies/bankruptcies have been down we are starting to see a large increase in consumer proposals.
Need to be subscriber unfortunately;
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/report-on-business/top-business-stories/canadians-rush-to-restructure-debts—and-stave-off-bankruptcy—but-cost-can-beghastly/article38142878/
My big (simple minded) takeaway. Consumer proposals were up 7.5% in 2017.
– I find this interesting considering the market didn’t turn until half way through Q2. Also the first rate hikes did not start until Q3.