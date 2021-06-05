Ka-Ching! Canadian Real Estate Commissions and Fees Now Almost 1% of GDP

Canada is really depending on real estate to spackle shut the holes in the economy. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data shows real estate commissions and fees hit a new high in March. The segment of gross domestic product (GDP) is growing so fast, it’s now a whole point of the country’s output. It also represents one in seventeen dollars of growth GDP made over the past year.

Real Estate Commissions and Fees

Today we’re discussing real estate commissions and fees as a part of GDP. In Canada, this category is called “offices of real estate agents and brokers and activities related to real estate.” These are fee or commission generating businesses that facilitate renting, buying, and selling real estate. Supportive industries are included, such as property management, appraisals, and listings. Those represent a relatively small share though. The majority is tied to brokerage activity, which has seen explosive growth recently.

Canadian Real Estate Commissions and Fees Rise 79%

Canadian real estate commissions and fees hit a record high in the latest GDP data. Seasonally adjusted commissions and fees reached $19.14 billion in March, up 2.56% from a month before. The number is 79.75% higher than it was last year, with only a minor base effect. Compared to March 2019, the number is 77.47% higher — still massive. The annual rate of growth in March 2021 was the largest since December 2009.

Canadian Real Estate Commissions and Fees

The dollar amount of Canadian real estate commissions and fees as determined by GDP estimates.

Source: StatCan; Better Dwelling.

Canadian real estate commissions represent a big chunk of the economy. The activity was about 0.97% of GDP in March, almost double the 0.57% a year before. It’s not quite a record, but hasn’t been such a large share since April 2004. That is right around the early 2000 energy crisis, when oil prices took a dive.

Canadian Real Estate Commissions and Fees % of GDP.

Canadian real estate commissions and fees as a percent of GDP.

Source: StatCan; Better Dwelling.

1 In 14 Dollars of GDP Growth Were Real Estate Commissions

Nearly one percent of GDP is a big share of the economy, but the growth represents a bigger share of the recovery. The growth in commissions and fees represented 6.96% of total GDP growth over the past year. Fast-growing home prices and sales allowed real estate to absorb more spending.

This highlights why organizations like the Bank of Canada (BoC) have been cheerleading a real estate recovery. The Canadian recovery has been moving at a breakneck speed, even with lockdowns. Canada’s GDP took a much smaller hit than most other economies, and bounced back even faster. All they had to do was make the economy more dependent on real estate.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.