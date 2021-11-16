It’s Official. Canada’s Largest Real Estate Board Is Building A For-Profit Company

Canada’s largest real estate board confirmed it’s building a for-profit subsidiary. The Toronto Real Estate Board (TRREB) emailed members to announce its new for-profit plan. This comes after brokers began to rally support for an inquiry into the decision to pursue profits. Some allege the plan was done in secret, but the board says they just weren’t paying attention. The board has been planning to pursue for-profit revenue for over half a decade.

Some Toronto Real Estate Brokers Claim They Haven’t Been Consulted About For-Profit Activity

Last week we wrote about an anonymous letter making a stir amongst brokers. It alleges TRREB is creating a for-profit entity to monetize the board’s MLS listing data. Consequently, the author (and supporting brokers) want an inquiry into the decision. They want to know what consultations took place and if members were properly informed.

Toronto’s Real Estate Board Has Been Planning To Monetize Its Data Since 2014

Despite brokers claiming they hadn’t been informed, TRREB says they were notified. Earlier this year the board said it informed members of the plan at its 2021 Annual meeting in June. The email sent out yesterday was apparently the second time they were notified.

The for-profit company, called PropTx Innovations Inc., will be owned by TRREB. There will be no other shareholders and members will “benefit” from the revenue. Planning first began in 2014, when they began to look into earning income without losing its non-profit status. “This subsidiary of TRREB will effectively receive all non-dues revenue on which we will pay our fair share of taxes,” wrote the board’s president.

TRREB’s For-Profit Subsidiary Will Provide Agent Tools, That Likely Compete With PropTech Startups

Since TRREB is a non-profit, it’s prohibited from pursuing for-profit activities. The move would allow it to cash in on its data, as well as offer “value-added” services to members. Few details have been released on what exactly those activities would mean. It only registered its trademark in September, so it’s unlikely too much is official at this point.

The board said it will “empower” agents, as well as improve service and information for clients. This might sound vague to some, but this likely means a combination of back-office and consumer-facing tools. It sounds like they’ll be competing with PropTech and marketing companies.

There ya go. TRREB is pursuing a for-profit monetization of its data. Brokers (and members) that missed the original mention have been informed by email. Now, this brings up the original mob that was angry about the for-profit company. Were they mad they didn’t know the company was being formed or that it’s a for-profit?

