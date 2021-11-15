Canadian Real Estate Prices Saw A “Typical” Home Rise Up To $78,000 Just Last Month

Canadian real estate prices have once again turned into a runaway freight train. The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) October Home Price Index (HPI) made a big jump. Home prices across the country are now rising at the fastest annual rate since June. This has almost entirely reversed the pre-election slowing of growth.

Canadian Home Prices Are Growing At The Fastest Rate Since June

The price of a typical home across Canada has soared across the country. The urban composite saw the benchmark price reach $762,500 in October, up 2.34% ($17,400) from a month before. Compared to the same month last year, prices are now 23.4% ($144,800) higher. By any measure, this is huge growth.

Canadian Real Estate Benchmark Change

The 12 month price in change of a typical home across Canada.

Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.

Prior to the election, annual home price growth had slowed. It’s since reversed, making a sharp acceleration last month. It’s now reached the highest rate since last June, which was the all-time record high. It still has a ways to go to pass that high but it’s coming in hot with this kind of monthly growth.

Canadian Home Prices Jumped Up To $78,000 In A Month

Southern Ontario led the market for monthly home price gains, rising by tens of thousands. The biggest gain was in Oakville-Milton, where the benchmark hit $1,438,800 in October, up 5.4% ($73,100) in just one month. Greater Toronto was in second with the composite at $1,128,600, up 4.3% ($46,200) over the same period. Cambridge came in third with its benchmark rising to $823,800, up 4.1% ($32,100) in October. Home prices increased by nearly a year’s worth of pay in a month, but the Bank of Canada (BoC) still thinks stimulus is needed. Makes sense.

Canadian Real Estate Prices: 1-Month Change

The monthly change in the benchmark price for a composite home in Canada’s largest real estate markets. In Canadian dollars.

Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.

Real Estate In Ontario’s Cottage Country Is Falling

Southern Ontario is also where the biggest losses in the country occurred. The benchmark price in Bancroft fell to $470,800 in October, down 2.97% ($14,400) from a month before. Simcoe, about an hour north of Toronto, saw its benchmark fall to $568,500, down 2.47% ($14,400) last month. Out west, Regina saw the third biggest drop, with the benchmark falling to $262,800, down 1.83% ($4,900) over the same period.

Vancouver and Montreal Real Estate Underperformed

Other notable markets in the CREA HPI showed substantial monthly gains. Greater Vancouver’s composite benchmark price reached $1,199,400 in October, up 1.12% ($13,300) from a month before. Montreal also showed strong gains reaching $506,800, up 1.42% ($7,100) over the same period. Calgary was a little weaker but still advanced with a benchmark of $445,600, up 0.43% ($1,900) in a month. All of these markets showed strong gains but underperformed the aggregate.

You’ve probably heard this a million times by now but haven’t heard it with context. The return to surging home prices is due to strong demand against relatively low supply. Inventory is close to historic levels for this time of year, but demand is much higher than normal. November is traditionally a slow month, but a few factors have buyers FOMO-ing into the market.

Interest rates are one of the biggest reasons and not just because they’re low. Interest rates are used to stimulate demand for large goods like housing. This is enough of a policy decision to stimulate more demand than would naturally occur. That’s not all that’s working to drive demand though.

Mortgage brokers have been saying people are looking to buy ahead of rising rates. This is an odd dynamic since rising rates typically mean slower home price growth. The issue there is households just saw home prices rise during a recession. This likely creates a substantial moral hazard, where buyers see very little downside. In this case, the risk of being able to borrow less is the only risk many see.

The anecdotal evidence from mortgage brokers might be leaving a mark in the data as well. Mortgage borrowers have been increasingly seeing variable-rate mortgages, betting against higher rates. The insured mortgage segment, used by first-time buyers, isn’t seeing nearly as large of an increase. These borrowers are still opting to lock in their rate, which you would do when you expect rates to rise.