Here’s Why Parliament Doesn’t Care About High Canadian Real Estate Prices

Canadian real estate prices have made a rapid rise, sending debt levels soaring. Despite the acceleration of household debt, the federal government has done nothing. Sure, we’re spending a few billion here and there, to study the issue. However, many people are wondering why there’s been no sense of urgency from Canada’s Parliament. That’s because in Ottawa, the issue doesn’t look all that concerning. Data from the Parliament of Canada shows that while debt levels are at all time highs, the debt service ratio isn’t. These data points don’t present the hair on fire issue that millennials feel exists in Toronto and Vancouver.

The household debt service ratio (DSR) is the ratio of income that goes towards servicing debt. That’s a bunch of fancy words to say the ratio of income that people use to pay for stuff they already bought, but still need to pay off. The more debt (especially housing) people buy, the higher this ratio goes. It becomes a concern to the government when this gets too high, because it gets hard for people to consume. Less consumption means a slower economy, and that’s not good for anyone. The federal government becomes concerned when this ratio reaches too high. Otherwise they just pretend to be concerned, to the extent required to win votes.

Debt Service Ratio Is Only 1% Higher Than Average

The debt service ratio is substantially lower than peak, and only slightly higher than average. The DSR rose to 14.17% in 2017 Q1, meaning 14.17% of income across the country went towards servicing debt. That’s a 5.15% decrease compared to the peak obtained in 2007 Q4. It’s also 1.06% higher than the 5 year average of 14.02%. While the debt-to-income ratio has climbed all the way up to 173.7%, the amount of income people devote to worshiping servicing debt hasn’t changed all that much. It’s also definitely not close to peak.

Interest Only Debt Service Ratio Is Over 7% Lower Than Average

How did the debt-to-income ratio rise, but the amount people are paying stay relatively flat? Record low interest rates. In 2017 Q1 households used 6.09% of their income to service interest payments. This is 7.86% lower than the 5 year average, and way lower than historic levels. The first quarter of 2017 was actually the lowest levels in history for the interest only debt service ratio. To put that in other words, Canadians have never spent less to borrow more money.

On Paper, There’s No Problem

From the government’s view, there’s no problem because debt service ratios are the same more or less. Debt levels are rising in households, but people aren’t spending more than they historically have to borrow it. The benefit of higher home equity however, is a huge win for them. It can be withdrawn by homeowners to mitigate the fact that half of Canadians don’t have anything saved for retirement, taxes associated with high home values help to pay off debt, and homeowners are the bulk of the voting population. Immediately speaking, they have more to lose than gain from meddling in housing issues.

That isn’t to say they there are no risks. The extended low interest rate environment means that any success to the economy will translate into significantly higher debt service ratios. Having households feel poorer, while the economy is booming is a very strange reality Canadians will face in a best case scenario. That risk isn’t this administration’s problem however, it’s a problem for whoever is elected next.

