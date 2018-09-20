Canadians Withdrawing Home Equity Is Picking Up Again

Canadian real estate used to borrow more debt reached a new record higher. Office of the Superintendent Financial of Institutions (OSFI) filings show the balance of loans secured by homes reached a new high in July 2018. The vast majority of the balance is due to personal loans like HELOCs, which are actually seeing growth pick up again.

Loans Secured By Residential Real Estate

Loans secured by residential real estate are what the sound like – using a home as collateral for debt. Homeowners can withdraw equity they’ve built or given by the market, turning a house into a magic ATM. They come in two major categories, for personal and business use.

Personal and business use are done the same way, but the growth can mean very different things. Personal loans are consumer debt, sometimes called HELOCs, and are usually for consumption. Business loans secured by homes are usually constructive debt, a.k.a. an expansion of small business. Personal loans kill the benefits of future income growth, so we want to see low growth here. Business loans are usually a sign of confidence in the economy, so we want to see growth here. Well, we being society. If you’re a mortgage broker, you probably want both of them to pop to new heights.

Canadians Owe Over $289 Billion In Debt Secured By Real Estate

The balance of property secured by property ripped to a new high. The outstanding balance stood at $289.68 billion at the end of July, up $2.87 billion from the previous month. The annual increase works out to 2.58%, an increase from the month before. Yup, the balance of debt may have just accelerated in growth. Let’s break it down and see what people are doing with this cash.

Total Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of personal and business loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Over $260B In Personal Debt Is Secured By Canadian Real Estate

Personal loans secured by residential real estate represents the largest portion of debt. The outstanding balance on these loans reached $260.85 billion in July, up $1.88 billion from the month before. The annual increase works out to 5.79%, also a slight increase from the month before. Canadians have been inspired to borrow against their home once again.

Personal Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of personal loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Over $28B of Home Equity Is Being Used To Secure Business Loans

Business loans secured by residential real estate is heading lower, and fast. The balance of business loans reached $28.83 billion in July, up $992 million from the month before. Despite the monthly increase, the balance is down 19.52% compared to the same month last year. The good news is small business owners are deleveraging quickly. The bad news is they’re not borrowing capital here for expansion.

Business Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of business loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

The rising balance of debt secured by real estate is not problematic in theory, but when and where is an issue. The balance of debt grew as home prices made the largest jump in Canadian history. In the event of a price correction, borrowers may find themselves with less equity than expected. Over a quarter of HELOC borrowers have been seniors, which is a tough age to find yourself short on cash.

