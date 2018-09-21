Canadian Real Estate Owners Are Paying The Most To Service Debt Since 1993

Canadians are starting to feel the impact of their debt-driven spending spree. Statistics Canada (StatsCan) numbers show the debt service ratio reached a multi-month high. In Q2 2018, Canadians spent the most servicing debt since 2008. Mortgage debt was the big news though, as households spend the most since 1993 to stay afloat.
Debt Service Ratio
The debt service ratio (DSR) is the percent of disposable income used for regular loan payments. Disposable income is the money left over, after taxes and “non-discretionary” spending. Since paying debt down is basically paying for something you’ve already bought, the higher the DSR, the slower the future growth. Less disposable income means less future spending – kind of important for economic growth.
Canadians Now Use The Most Income To Service Debt Since 2008
The amount of income used to service total debt reached a multi-year high. Canadians had a DSR of 14.15% in Q2 2018, up 2.68% from the same quarter last year. The DSR of just the interest on that debt is 6.87% in Q2 2018, up 7.84% from the year before. That works out to $92 billion of income just going to interest payments in the quarter. Most of the increase is due to the rise in interest rates.
Canadian Debt Service Ratio
The ratio of disposable income Canadian households used to service debt by quarter.
Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.
Canadians Pay The Most For Mortgage DSR Since 1993
Breaking down just mortgages, we get a high Canadians haven’t seen in decades. The mortgage DSR was 6.51% in Q2 2018, up 3.33% from the year before. Mortgage interest alone had a DSR of 3.55%, up 8.89% from last year. The amount spent on mortgage interest in the quarter reached a whopping $47 billion. Once again, a good portion of the increase here is due to rising interest rates.
Canadian Mortgage Debt Service Ratio
The ratio of disposable income Canadian households used to service mortgage debt by quarter.
Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.
The fact that the majority of this debt is mortgage related is semi-good news. The principal paid on mortgage debt is retained as equity, which helps build wealth. However, that cash is still being removed from consumer spending and productive investments. That’s going to be a drag on the economy, that gets worse as rates continue to rise. Ironically, a slow economy reduces asset values, diminishing equity built with principal.
Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.
7 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
We’re screwed.
What a beauty of a setup. It’s like a Chinese finger trap. The better the economy does, the more interest rates will rise, choking off disposable income. If it goes worse, there goes the value of those expensive homes everyone owes debt on. Truly a remarkable setup from our government.
Just so you know, it was many different government failures. It’s a failure so grand, many governments had to be involved.
The difference this time around is the stunning lack of alternatives if things go sour. In 1980 and 1992 there were tons of places to rent affordably as a place to live if you lost your home. Today, not so.
Debt service was the same in 1992 but the mortgage rate was 11.5% …….Ouch!
This observations seems to fall under the category that “you cannot have your cake and eat it too.” You cannot have artificially high housing costs without diverting considerable portion of disposable income to mortgage payments. The thought that one can solve the problem by transferring credit card debt to second mortgages was discussed recent in Better Dwellings.
While Canada is very nice compared to places like Los Angeles which is mired in corruptionism, the mathematics of the New Urbanism result in these type of economic problems where a disproportionate part of disposable income is wasted on unduly high housing costs.
I could see a 0.5 point raise coming up next month in one shot!
Inflation is going up and USA have already raised close to twice as many times as us. We are late on our rate normalization.
We are forced to follow USA direction, no choice, its always been that way. American NAFTA negotiators will not accept a low C$ (by keeping our rates low) as it gives us an unfair trade advantage.