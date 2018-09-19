Canadian Real Estate Association Lowers Sales Forecasts For 2019… Again

The Canadian real estate industry expects sales to slow further than previously thought. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) economists have revised their annual forecasts. The good news is the summer was better than expected, leading to an improved outlook for 2018. The bad news is the ambitious 2019 forecast is looking less ambitious. CREA now expects that 2019 will look very similar to this year.

Forecasting Is Hard

Forecasting is a tricky task, and revisions are fairly normal for most organizations. Since a forecast is based on everything you know at the time, a forecast is subject to change as new details emerge. A year end forecast with three-quarters of the year in the bag is a little easier, since you’ll adjust your targets. That said, we did say the forecast in 2017 didn’t make much sense, since it ignored changes to credit capacity. Point is, don’t rag too hard on the fact that they were revised, it’s actually pretty normal.

Canadian Real Estate Sales Forecasted To Drop 9% In 2018

Canadian real estate sales will drop in 2018, and expectations for 2019 have cooled. CREA is forecasting 462,900 sales across Canada by year end, down 9.8% from last year. In 2019 they expect sales to rise to 472,700, up 2.1% from the 2018 forecasted number. Both numbers are down significantly from last year, and well below the 10 year average for sales.

Canadian Real Estate Sales Forecast

The Canadian Real Estate Association sales forecast for 2018, and 2019 – including revisions.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Ontario Real Estate Sales Forecasted To Fall Over 11% In 2018

Ontario real estate sales are expected to fall this year, but pick up slightly in 2019. CREA is forecasting 193,300 sales in 2018, a decline of 11.8% compared to last year. In 2019 that number is expected to rise to 203,600, up 5.3% from their 2018 forecast. The 2018 revision includes an upward revision, but the 2019 expectations are now lower. Both years are lower than 2017.

Canadian Real Estate Sales Forecast

The Canadian Real Estate Association September sales forecast for 2018, and 2019.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

British Columbia Real Estate Sales Forecasted To Fall Over 22%

British Columbia real estate sales are expected to see the largest decline. CREA is forecasting 80,700 sales in 2018, down 22.2% from last year. In 2019, that number is expected to drop to 80,400, down another 0.2% from the 2018 forecast. Both represent dramatic downward revisions from the previous forecasts.

Quebec Real Estate Sales Forecasted To Rise Over 2%

Quebec real estate sales are one of the few markets expected to grow over the next few years. CREA is forecasting 85,600 sales in 2018, up 3.7% from last year. In 2019, they’re forecasting 85,750 sales, up another 0.2% on top of the 2018 forecast. Quebec, unlike Ontario or BC, did not see a surge and peak in 2016. The growth appears to be more organic, with much smaller price gains.

Cheap credit and a dash of FOMO led Canadian real estate sales to record highs in 2016. Since both of those are on their way out, it shouldn’t surprise the industry that sales are dropping off. CREA is finally adjusting their outlook to accommodate that.

Except, there is a minor issue with their 2019 forecast. This year the economy is booming, and sales have tapered down due to prices running a little hot. In 2019 an increasing number of economists are starting to forecast a recession. In which case, how are expectations higher when the economy is expected to perform worse?

