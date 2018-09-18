Canadian Real Estate Sales See Worst August Since 2013

Canadian real estate sales continue to cool, after spending years at record highs. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) numbers show August sales came in lower. That’s on top of last year’s declines, making it the slowest August since 2013.

Canadian Real Estate Sales See Slowest August Since 2013

Canadian real estate sales experienced a small decline, but on top of last year’s decline. CREA reported 41,151 unadjusted sales in August, down 3.78% compared to the same month last year. This represents the worst August since 2013, when Canada had an oil slump. Yes, we’re seeing sales nearly as bad as an oil slump while the economy is booming on paper.

Canadian Real Estate Sales

The unadjusted sales of all types of homes, as reported through the Canadian MLS.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

The Fastest Growing Real Estate Markets

Only three markets with more than 500 monthly sales saw an increase, so they’re all winners this month. Montreal reported 3,224 sales in August, up 8.48% from last year. Toronto reported 6,839 sales, up 7.58% from last year. Ottawa reported 1,619 sales, up 4.05% from last year. Those numbers all look like huge growth, especially in this environment.

The reasons these markets are booming is also worth nothing. Ottawa and Montreal didn’t benefit from the Great Canadian real estate buying binge. The rise in sales is almost a normal looking catching up on growth. Toronto’s huge jump is attributed to the fact that August 2017 was one of the worst on record for the city – easy to beat.

Canadian Real Estate Sales By Market

Canadian real estate sales in markets with more than 500 sales.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

The Fastest Shrinking Real Estate Markets Are All In BC

The fastest shrinking sales numbers were all located in British Columbia. Fraser Valley reported 1,102 sales in August, a massive 39.52% decline from last year. Vancouver reported 1,961 sales, down 36.7% from last year. Victoria reported 570 sales, down 17.63% from last year. China’s capital controls, prices detached from local incomes, and anti-speculation measures are taking their toll on sales numbers.

Canadian Real Estate Sales Change By Market

The percent change in Canadian real estate sales, in markets with more than 500 sales.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

The decline in Canadian real estate sales was expected coming off of record years. Despite the expectation, it’s still a little strange. The last time they were this bad, the economy wasn’t doing nearly as well.

