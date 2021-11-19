Canadians Are Investing Less Cash Into Real Estate and More Into US Stocks and Bonds

Are Canadian investors beginning to think real estate returns are a little stretched? Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data on net investment in foreign securities shows big growth for September. Investors have accelerated sending funds out of the country — primarily into US investments. At the same time dollar volumes for Canadian real estate investment have been on the decline. Since investors make up a big share of buyers now, this can be a headwind for Canadian real estate markets.

Canadians Are Pumping Billions Into Foreign Equities

Canadians buying foreign equities is back with a vengeance. A net-increase of $17.2 billion into foreign securities was observed in September. This is 33% higher than the same month last year, and 275.6% higher than the September average for the past five years. It declined briefly last year, when the lockdowns first happened. Now investors are making up for lost time and then some.

Breaking down the investment into foreign securities, the majority piled into US securities. The US netted $13.2 billion of funds invested in foreign securities in September. This works out to a 41.4% increase from last year and 576.1% higher than the 5-year average for prior Septembers. To say this is unusual to see Canadians move this much money into US dollar exposure is an understatement.

Canadian Investment In Foreign Securities and Real Estate

The net flow of Canadian investment in foreign securities compared to the dollar volume of existing-home sales.

Source: Statistics Canada; CREA; Better Dwelling.

Canadian Are Pulling Back On Real Estate Investment

Canadians piling into foreign equities might be taking capital away from real estate. The dollar volume of existing-home sales reached $34.9 billion in September. This represents a drop of 5.9% from the same month a year ago, but 50% higher than the average of the past 5 years for the month. It’s a lot more than usual but this is clearly a cooling trend — something the industry is expecting.

The dynamic is interesting due to Canada’s large share of real estate investors. For example, investors represent more than a quarter of Toronto real estate purchases. If the same investors think returns are better elsewhere, more cash can be diverted. A well funded demographic driving prices higher shrinking typically means slower growth.