Canadians Are Going To See A Huge Reduction of Borrowing Power... On Top of Stress Tests

Canadian real estate buyers are going to see a massive reduction in buying power, on top of stress tests. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) stress test came at a very peculiar time. Canadians are hearing the economy is booming, but are also being subjected to a stress test. The test protects buyers from any potential interest rate shock, but this is an odd decision.

Rising interest rates have built-in protection. They already lower the amount households can borrow as the economy improves. To illustrate how the stress test complicates the housing market, we prepared some projections. If you thought the stress test was bad news for real estate, prepare for an even worse environment with rising interest rates.

Projecting Mortgage Rates Based On Bond Yields, About The Numbers

The Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) does a great job projecting interest rates, so today’s model is built on top of their numbers. Coincidentally, when I spoke with Luan Ngo, senior economist from the Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO), he also had similar projections. Both of their projections err on the conservative side of positive. That is, they’re both optimistic on the economy, but they’ve been off by 3 to 6 months. That’s remarkably accurate, considering the number of moving parts in an economy. So today’s mortgage projections are based on these numbers.

There’s also a few other terms you’ll need to know, if mortgage talk doesn’t typically get your motor running. For the mortgages, we’re going to be using 5 year fixed rates, with a 30 year amortization. This means two things, the rate the buyer enters with will be the same for 5 years. This is the most common term according to securitization pool analysis. A 30 year amortization means these borrowers will pay their mortgage off over 30 years. That’s longer than a typical conventional mortgage. The amount these households can borrow will be higher than real world conditions. We’re also going to assume great credit, because who doesn’t have that in Canada?

Note: Some of you have probably seen our interest rate models kicking around your office, and they’re less ambitious. The reason ours are less ambitious, is we feel there’s a complication between a return to “normal” interest rates, and economic output. The PBO is projecting that exports will make up a considerable portion of GDP growth this year. That becomes tricky as interest rates climb, and the dollar becomes stronger. That’s before you try to account for NAFTA potentially falling apart.

Bullish On The Economy, Means You’re Bearish On Housing

That said, if you’re bullish on the Canadian economy, you’re bearish on mortgage credit growth. As the economy strengthens, or is perceived to strengthen, interest rates climb sending mortgage rates higher. Currently the 5 year fixed rate, the most popular mortgage type, is at 4.99%. This number is projected to rise to 6.6% by the end of 2021. That seems like a small climb if you don’t deal with rates, but the 32.26% increase will have a huge impact on borrowing power.

The increase by itself, reduces that amount that households can borrow. For example, a household making $100,000 at the end of 2017 could have borrowed a $534,000 mortgage with decent credit. By 2021, a household earning the same amount, would see that number drop down to $448,000. The 16% reduction is based solely on the improvement of the economy, translating to higher interest rates. The stress test ensures this is the minimum qualifying rate.

Source: Parliamentary Budget Officer, Better Dwelling.

Incomes Rise, Median Household Still Loses Over 25% of Credit

Most households would ideally see their incomes rise, to mitigate some of this pressure. To demonstrate a more real world example, we can use median household income projections. At the end of 2017, it’s estimated that the median household across Canada could have borrowed $442,168. As their income rises, as well as interest rates, we project the median family would be able to borrow ~$399,627 by 2021. That’s a reduction of ~9.62%, so the rise of income does help mitigate some of the lost borrowing power.

Source: Parliamentary Budget Officer, Better Dwelling.

There’s limited use to applying projections to the median household across Canada. The only thing this really tells us, is there will be a significantly smaller national buying pool. That may be on top of the reduction we’re already going to see from stress testing, without an increase to rates. Sometime next week, we’ll apply this to more complicated models, to get a read on credit allowance for Greater Toronto and Vancouver.

Editor Correction: Jan 12, 2018 – 12:42 PM: The charts displayed were for a different mortgage model, and lacked two series. References to the missing series have been updated to reflect the change.

