Canadians Are Borrowing At The Highest Mortgage Rates In Over 5 Years

Canadian real estate buying power is taking a real hit. Bank of Canada (BoC) April numbers show, new borrowers paid the highest mortgage rates in years. Fast rising rates mean people are shaving off serious amounts of borrowing room.

Here’s Why You Care About This

The higher the interest rate, the less credit is extended to mortgage borrowers. Generally speaking, for every 10 bps (0.1 points) mortgage rates increase, buyers lose 0.9 – 1% of borrowing power. That means the same family, making the same income can borrow about 1% less. Still unclear?

The same qualified pool of buyers competing for a home, can borrow less money. To the tune of 1% for every 10bps, which is a pretty light increase. We haven’t seen interest rates rise in a long time, so as these climb – expect big changes to how people shop for homes.

Uninsured Mortgages Are Up Over 60 bps

Uninsured mortgage borrowers are paying much higher mortgage rates. The average volume-weighted mortgage rate paid was 3.4% in April. This represents an increase of 63 bps from last year, shaving off ~6.3% of buying power. That million dollar mortgage you were planning on borrowing last year, is more like a $940,000 one this year. This is the highest rate people have been locking in over the past 5 years of data we could obtain.

Canadian Interest On Uninsured Mortgages

A volume-weighted index of mortgage rates paid by new uninsured borrowers.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Insured Mortgages Are Up Over 65 bps

Insured borrowers leave smaller down payments, so they pay slightly higher rates. The average volume-weighted mortgage rate was 3.54% in April. This represents an increase of 67bps from last year, shaving off ~6.7% of buying power. Once again, this is also a highest rate we’ve seen in the past 5 years of data.

Canadian Interest On Insured Mortgages

A volume-weighted index of mortgage rates paid by new insured borrowers.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

The days of the ever expanding pool of credit may be coming to an end. Canadian real estate buyers were coming off of record low rates, so the minor hike may come as a shock. Up to 2017, if you waited a few months, your credit expanded. No rise in income needed, declining rates gave you more borrowing room. Now that the opposite is happening, home prices rising may be a little stickier.

