Canadians Are Borrowing At The Highest Mortgage Rates In Over 5 Years

Canadian real estate buying power is taking a real hit. Bank of Canada (BoC) April numbers show, new borrowers paid the highest mortgage rates in years. Fast rising rates mean people are shaving off serious amounts of borrowing room.
Here’s Why You Care About This
The higher the interest rate, the less credit is extended to mortgage borrowers. Generally speaking, for every 10 bps (0.1 points) mortgage rates increase, buyers lose 0.9 – 1% of borrowing power. That means the same family, making the same income can borrow about 1% less. Still unclear?
The same qualified pool of buyers competing for a home, can borrow less money. To the tune of 1% for every 10bps, which is a pretty light increase. We haven’t seen interest rates rise in a long time, so as these climb – expect big changes to how people shop for homes.
Uninsured Mortgages Are Up Over 60 bps
Uninsured mortgage borrowers are paying much higher mortgage rates. The average volume-weighted mortgage rate paid was 3.4% in April. This represents an increase of 63 bps from last year, shaving off ~6.3% of buying power. That million dollar mortgage you were planning on borrowing last year, is more like a $940,000 one this year. This is the highest rate people have been locking in over the past 5 years of data we could obtain.
Canadian Interest On Uninsured Mortgages
A volume-weighted index of mortgage rates paid by new uninsured borrowers.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
Insured Mortgages Are Up Over 65 bps
Insured borrowers leave smaller down payments, so they pay slightly higher rates. The average volume-weighted mortgage rate was 3.54% in April. This represents an increase of 67bps from last year, shaving off ~6.7% of buying power. Once again, this is also a highest rate we’ve seen in the past 5 years of data.
Canadian Interest On Insured Mortgages
A volume-weighted index of mortgage rates paid by new insured borrowers.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
The days of the ever expanding pool of credit may be coming to an end. Canadian real estate buyers were coming off of record low rates, so the minor hike may come as a shock. Up to 2017, if you waited a few months, your credit expanded. No rise in income needed, declining rates gave you more borrowing room. Now that the opposite is happening, home prices rising may be a little stickier.
Does anyone know where we are in comparison to the 2008 US housing bubble?
Did they have rising interest rates in 08?
I feel like we are in worse condition, but I honestly don’t know.
Interest rates were being hiked into the US bubble, and topped in 2006. When prices started falling, they started slashing. Same with Canada. Big difference is we don’t have 400 bps to cut from rates this round, we have 1.75% – then we go NIRP. Canadian dollars don’t have enough demand to hold NIRP like some countries do.
The mortgage rates are finally increasing to more normal levels. 32 years ago mortgage rates in Toronto were 18% just to remind people.
A very intelligent senior real estate exec just told me “The price for 1 bedroom condos at $2300 a month is cheap. Should be closer to $3K” When I asked him how people could afford this considering average incomes for young professionals (typical 1 bdrm renters), he claimed “The market will weed out those who can’t afford.”
His long position is focused mainly around the immigration argument that 100K people come to the city with only 40K housing starts. Obv there are flaws with his thesis.
End of the day, those who go busto will have to move to small towns while the rich and foreign money pile into the Millionaire playground that has become Toronto.
lol @ it’ll become a millionaire playground. How much does a loaf of bread cost in this scenario?
First off, Canada hasn’t undergone monetary contraction. That’s the move where they have to raise interest rates to the point where it’s higher than CPI, and take the money they printed back. That’s when unemployment goes rampant, and people have to accept jobs lower in nominal terms.
Canada will hyperinflate to hide this. The city will have a ton of millionaires in Canadian dollars. It won’t be the same as a millionaire somewhere else in the world, and it won’t be comparable.
You actually took the bait and addressed someone that said “should be $3,000?” Why should it be $3,000, and houses not experience asset contractions?
Everyone that can get a mortgage thinks they’re an asset pricing expert, and the 30% rise was normal, and will never come down, yada, yada… missed this one. Sellers are never gonna give it up, never gonna see prices go down, never gonna run around.
LOL! Describing the type of thinking that is going to bring our economy down. That is when someone brokering a mortgage looks at what someone’s max monthly payment is and works backwards from there. “The down payment for a loan this size? Borrow it from your parents or I can find you another lender.”
Very dangerous game to play in a record low interest rate world, that’s how you get a Brampton margin call.
