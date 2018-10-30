Canadian Reverse Mortgage Debt Rises Over 42%, Growth Begins To Decelerate

A lot of senior Canadian real estate owners are still seeing their home equity die a slow death, but the rate of growth is tapering. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) show reverse mortgage debt reached a new high in August. Despite reaching a new high, the pace of growth is still decelerating from peak growth, hit earlier this year.

Reverse Mortgages, Explained For Millennials

Reverse mortgages are a way for house-rich, cash poor Boomers to access equity from their home. A few select banks will let seniors withdraw a portion of their home’s equity, in either a lump sum or payments. They’re kind of like a home equity line of credit (HELOC), but more expensive. The benefit to seniors? They can live in their existing home, without having to make any payments on the equity withdrawn.

The negatives? Rates are generally higher than HELOCs, and since they’re on a fixed income, paying it off is unlikely. Those that can’t pay it off, slowly see their equity vanish into thin air, at a higher rate than a HELOC. You probably won’t transfer a whole lot of wealthy to your family if you live a long time. However, it does beat going back to work in your Golden Years or going back in time to diversify your portfolio.

Canadians Now Owe Over $3.03 Billion In Reverse Mortgage Debt

Senior homeowners in Canada printed a new record for reverse mortgage debt. The outstanding balance reached $3.03 billion in August, up $40 million from the month before. The monthly increase works out to 1.35%, and the annual growth is a massive 42.32% from last year. It’s a huge debt pile, with a very large rate of growth.

Canadian Reverse Mortgage Debt

The total of reverse mortgage debt held by regulated finacial instituitions, in Canadian dollars.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

The Massive Pace of Growth May Be Tapering

The good news (or bad if you’re in reverse mortgage sales), is that growth is starting to decelerate. The growth rate of 42.32% in August is down from peak growth of 46.32% in February of this year. This is the fourth consecutive month of deceleration, and the sixth month in a downtrend. The growth rate is still huge, but it is coming down.

Canadian Reverse Mortgage Debt Change

The annual percent change of reverse mortgage debt held by regulated finacial instituitions.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

The rate of growth is falling, but it’s unlikely to go negative anytime soon, considering the product. Since the debt is issued to a demographic of people on fixed incomes, it’s highly unlikely to be paid off. That means it continues to snowball into a larger liability as time goes one. As interest rates rise, so does the rate of equity that dies until the sweet release of death.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.