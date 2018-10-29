Canadian Mortgage Growth Falls To The Lowest Level Since The Dot-Com Crash

Slowing Canadian real estate sales are cooling off mortgage growth very quickly. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show mortgage credit growth continued to decelerate in September. The annual pace of growth for outstanding mortgage credit is now at the slowest pace we’ve seen in 17 years, and on track to go lower.

Canadians Owe Over $1.53 Trillion In Mortgage Credit

Canadian mortgage holders managed to push outstanding mortgage debt to a new high. The balance of mortgage credit reached $1.53 trillion in September, up $3.34 billion from the month before. That puts the outstanding balance up 0.21% month over month, and 3.4% higher than the same month last year. The impressive record prints may be coming to an end soon though, with growth continuing to fall.

Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit

The outstanding balance of Canadian mortgage credit at large, institutional lenders.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Canadian Mortgage Growth Falls To A 17 Year Low

The outstanding balance may be a record in size, but it’s growth is tapering fast. The 3.4% annual pace of growth is now the slowest it’s been since June 2001. As mentioned last month, the last time it was this slow the BoC cut rates by 100 bps. A cut is off the table right now, since the central bank reiterated they are moving to rate normalization. That would need rates to rise at least another 50 bps, eliminating another ~6% of mortgage buying power. Even without the hike, these numbers were heading lower.

Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit Change

The 12 month percent change, and 3 month annualized change, of outstanding Canadian mortgage credit at large institutional lenders.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Canadian Mortgage Credit Pointing To Lower Growth

Record low growth is on pace to go lower, looking at the recent trend – without a rate hike. Annualizing the past 3 months of growth is a common way to check where growth is heading. It sounds hard, but we’re just taking the 3 month of previous data, and projecting it as though it were the whole year. If it’s above the annual rate, expect growth. If it’s below, expect it to shrink further.

The current 3 month annualized pace of mortgage growth shows we’ll be slower next month. In September, the 3 month annualized rate of growth reached a paltry 1.4% – significantly lower than we’re at now. Since it can’t grow without this number being higher than the annual pace, expect it to fall further. We would need to see at least one month higher than the annual pace for the reversal to announce itself.

Mortgage growth slowing shouldn’t surprise anyone watching the numbers. Higher interest rates and working towards rate normalization is enough to drag growth. Throw in tighter lending, and lower sales, and we’re surprised it’s as high as it is.

Editor’s Note: Investors and credit analysts are going to want to brush up on how this fits into the credit cycle.

