Canadian Mortgage Growth Falls To The Lowest Level Since The Dot-Com Crash

Slowing Canadian real estate sales are cooling off mortgage growth very quickly. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show mortgage credit growth continued to decelerate in September. The annual pace of growth for outstanding mortgage credit is now at the slowest pace we’ve seen in 17 years, and on track to go lower.
Canadians Owe Over $1.53 Trillion In Mortgage Credit
Canadian mortgage holders managed to push outstanding mortgage debt to a new high. The balance of mortgage credit reached $1.53 trillion in September, up $3.34 billion from the month before. That puts the outstanding balance up 0.21% month over month, and 3.4% higher than the same month last year. The impressive record prints may be coming to an end soon though, with growth continuing to fall.
Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit
The outstanding balance of Canadian mortgage credit at large, institutional lenders.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
Canadian Mortgage Growth Falls To A 17 Year Low
The outstanding balance may be a record in size, but it’s growth is tapering fast. The 3.4% annual pace of growth is now the slowest it’s been since June 2001. As mentioned last month, the last time it was this slow the BoC cut rates by 100 bps. A cut is off the table right now, since the central bank reiterated they are moving to rate normalization. That would need rates to rise at least another 50 bps, eliminating another ~6% of mortgage buying power. Even without the hike, these numbers were heading lower.
Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit Change
The 12 month percent change, and 3 month annualized change, of outstanding Canadian mortgage credit at large institutional lenders.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
Canadian Mortgage Credit Pointing To Lower Growth
Record low growth is on pace to go lower, looking at the recent trend – without a rate hike. Annualizing the past 3 months of growth is a common way to check where growth is heading. It sounds hard, but we’re just taking the 3 month of previous data, and projecting it as though it were the whole year. If it’s above the annual rate, expect growth. If it’s below, expect it to shrink further.
The current 3 month annualized pace of mortgage growth shows we’ll be slower next month. In September, the 3 month annualized rate of growth reached a paltry 1.4% – significantly lower than we’re at now. Since it can’t grow without this number being higher than the annual pace, expect it to fall further. We would need to see at least one month higher than the annual pace for the reversal to announce itself.
Mortgage growth slowing shouldn’t surprise anyone watching the numbers. Higher interest rates and working towards rate normalization is enough to drag growth. Throw in tighter lending, and lower sales, and we’re surprised it’s as high as it is.
Editor’s Note: Investors and credit analysts are going to want to brush up on how this fits into the credit cycle.
Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.
8 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
the private second mortgage space is heating up.
There are a lot of people that did not make a plan and therefore need a 6 month interest only loan at 9.99% + fees.
Pretty safe to assume that 1 out of 4 homes you see for sale in this market are people in serious or desperate financial situations.
Especially around the GTA. 1 in 10 dollars used for a mortgage is now a private lender. Which puts them at a 7.5% interest rates from when I last checked. It’s pretty hard to build equity in a home when you’re paying more than that, then add TMI and you’re betting on the market soaring higher and longer than almost any real estate market in history.
This was before all of the banks hiked rates last week. This is going to be interesting.
Mortgage growth falling is no big deal. Has no impact on prices. You’re not going to sell your house for less than you paid.
Scary how quickly people changed their mind. I guess they also changed their mind about the city not having so many immigrants we’ll have to stack them in little takeout boxes.
Immigration is at record highs, especially in Vancouver. Each one of these immigrants needs to decide if they’ll rent, or buy a new home. There are no rentals, so home sales will have to rise soon. You can’t hold out forever.
That’s silly, “You can’t hold out forever”. The reason people aren’t buying homes is because they’re simply too expensive. If you can’t afford to rent, you sure as hell can’t afford to buy. It’s not that people are “holding out” for a better price, the prices are astronomical and out of reach, completely out of whack with fundamentals. Even the people who “own” the homes can’t afford them, so we’ll see who can hold out longer. And don’t even get me started on Will’s comment *rolls eyes*.
If you look at other gateway cities you’ll see people find a way, often via sharing. Single family homes become multifamily homes (against code of course). Whether we’re talking high rises or ground based detached homes. Most won’t become buyers no matter how bad things get from a rental housing supply perspective. Prices are just too high compared to income.