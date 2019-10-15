Canada

Canadian Reverse Mortgage Debt Rises Over 26%, As Seniors Raid Their Equity

Canadian seniors extracting home equity is slowing, but still growing at a high pace. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) filings show the balance of reverse mortgages hit a new high in July. The 12-month rate of growth remains unchanged from a month before. However, the month before was still a very large number.

Reverse Mortgages

Reverse mortgages are a type of home equity loan, designed for house rich, cash poor seniors. Also called an “equity release,” the homeowner receives either a lump sum or payments over a period of time. They’re similar to a home equity line of credit (HELOC), but regular payments aren’t always required. Instead, the only time you need to pay the loan back is in the event of death, default, or sale. Otherwise, if the loan is in good standing, you don’t have to worry about it for a long time.

Just because you don’t have to make the payments, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to pay it off. In exchange for the lack of regular payments, you pay a much higher rate to borrow. The longer the loan is outstanding, the more the interest compounds. Equity you’ve accrued, slowly gets worn down the longer the loan remains outstanding. Compounding interest might leave you with a lot less equity than expected. Some seniors don’t have other choices, and use these as expensive retirement plans.

Canadians Owe Over $3.7 Billion In Reverse Mortgage Debt

The balance of reverse mortgage debt reached a new all-time high last month. Filings show $3.78 billion in reverse mortgage debt outstanding in July, up 0.98% from the month before. The balance is just over 26.24% higher than the same month last year. Over the past year, reverse mortgage debt increase by over a quarter. That’s huge growth for any segment.

Canadian Reverse Mortgage Debt

The total of reverse mortgage debt held by regulated finacial instituitions, in Canadian dollars.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

The growth rate is slowing, but it’s still one of the fastest (if not the fastest) segments of credit growth. The 26.24% growth is a hair under the rate seen the month before. That would make it the slowest rate of growth since October 2017. It sounds slow, but it really isn’t. Slower than last year, sure – but the 25%-plus growth is still very, very large.

Canadian Reverse Mortgage Debt Change

The annual percent change of reverse mortgage debt held by regulated finacial instituitions.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Reverse mortgage growth is slowing down, but is still moving very quickly. At this pace, the outstanding balance would still double every three years. That’s not exactly what people picture when they think of slowing growth.

  • Reply
    Marc 2 hours ago

    Stalling right when mortgage debt began to reverse direction looks like the bank of mom and dad are firing up the loan department again.

    • Reply
      Mortgage Guy 1 hour ago

      Or the bank of mom and dad are the buyers. Those aren’t millennials soaking up those “investment” condos being pitched.

    • Reply
      Jin 1 hour ago

      Boomers didn’t save anything for retirement, so the only strategy is becoming landlords. If there’s a catastrophic shift to another region though, look out. LA or SF style outflows will inevitably come if there’s even a slight slow down in wage growth.

  • Reply
    Trevor 1 hour ago

    Great piece on how the intergenerational wealth transfer won’t occur in advanced economies for the first-time in history. Not that previous generations left a lot, but that little boost was usually enough to keep things flowing.

    https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/america-s-millennials-are-waking-up-to-a-grim-financial-future-1.1096460

    • Reply
      Jin 1 hour ago

      Bigger issue IMO is going to be the government’s lack of ability to properly capture inflation. I make 3x what my parents did 20 years ago, and can buy maybe half the number of things? 30 years ago, you didn’t even need a second income to buy a house and raise a family in Canadian cities. Now you need two six-figure incomes just to get a one-bedroom, with fees coming out the nose.

      • Reply
        Joe 1 min ago

        I agree that real income is deteriorating and will continue to get worse but to say that “Now you need two six-figure incomes just to get a one-bedroom, with fees coming out the nose” is exaggerating unless your one-bedroom is in Yorkville. 😛

