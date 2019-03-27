Canadian Reverse Mortgage Debt Has Almost Tripled In 5 Years

House rich, cash poor Boomers across Canada are sending reverse mortgage debt soaring. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) filings show the balance of reverse mortgage debt made a slight decline in January. The monthly decline didn’t slow the annual pace of growth all that much. Outstanding reverse mortgage credit is growing at 10x the annual pace of regular mortgage debt.

What Is A Reverse Mortgages?

Reverse mortgages are a way for senior homeowners to tap home equity, without selling. Borrowers aged 55+ borrow their own home equity, and receive it as a lump sum or scheduled payment. The loan is kind of like a home equity line of credit (HELOC), but with a few key differences. The biggest one is payment terms, which allow borrowers to not make a payments. Repayment is generally only required in the event of death, sale, or a default on the home.

Sounds great, what’s the problem? This isn’t a public service, it’s more like a last chance loan. The interest rates are much higher than a HELOC, so you would only pick this option if repayment is an issue. Few or no payments mean your remaining home equity will get swallowed up by interest. Since we’re also near all-time lows for rates, the chances of rates climbing before your death is also high. That means your small loan could accumulate very quickly, while you’re on a fixed income. If you’re not planning on leaving anything to anyone, it doesn’t really matter. If you plan on leaving your home to a loved one or charity, you may want to consider your options before deciding.

Canadian Real Estate Owners Owe $3.5 Billion

Despite the steep cost, more Canadians are turning to reverse mortgage debt. The outstanding balance of debt reached $3.51 billion in January, down 0.82% from the month before. The decline still works out to a 30.44% increase when compared to the same month last year. Reverse mortgage debt is below the all-time high, but not far from it.

Canadian Reverse Mortgage Debt

The total of reverse mortgage debt held by regulated finacial instituitions, in Canadian dollars.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Reverse Mortgage Debt Growth Is Tapering, But Still Huge

The annual pace of growth is slowing down, as predicted – but it’s still ripping higher very quickly. The annual pace of growth of 30.44% in January is smaller than the month before, and 31.7% lower than last year. That drop still leaves it rising almost a third higher in a year. Canadians have seen the balance of these loans double over the past 3 years.

Canadian Reverse Mortgage Debt Change

The annual percent change of reverse mortgage debt held by regulated finacial instituitions.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

The balance of reverse mortgage debt is still relatively small, but is growing fast. Even at the “reduced” annual pace of growth, seniors will accumulate another billion by next year. Considering the size of debt in Canada, it seems like a drop in the bucket. However, it’s still a sign that older consumers are turning to very expensive debt products. Not something healthy, diversified households typically do in retirement.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.