Canadian Residential Real Estate Investment Peaked And Is Heading For Declines

Peak Canadian real estate investment is behind us, according to another indicator. Statistics Canada (StatCan) numbers show residential investment as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) is moving lower. Taking a dive through unadjusted data, we can see this trend is primed to head much lower soon.
What Is Residential Investment?
Residential investment is how countries measure economic activity related to building residential homes. It measures the amount of capital spent on major renos and new homes in a period. Land costs are excluded, but the number does include transfer costs and commissions. Creating new housing is great, but the cost of building that housing needs to be relative to the economy. Economies focused on homes, tend to become flat when they run out of local buyers… then international buyers.
Experts measure residential investment relative to economic performance. Comparing residential investment as a percentage of GDP is a common method of doing that. If the percent of investment rises quickly, real estate might be growing too quickly. For example, the US hit just below 7% in 2005 at peak housing bubble. That number has since fallen to under 4% today. The higher the ratio, the harder it is to reallocate both human and financial capital in a correction.
Before you get your knickers in a knot, it has nothing to do with immigration or whether people still want to live in a 300 sqft condo. The supply of housing always overshoots the supply of people that want to own, and have access to a mortgage. When this happens, you have too much capital and people working in the housing industry. Ideally, they get reallocated to more productive purposes, but that requires a recession. You know, since real estate involves a lot of skilled labour. Skilled labour that may not be able to transfer to another industry all that fast.
Residential Investment Falls To The Slowest Growth Since 2013
The growth of residential investment in dollar terms fell to the lowest level of growth in years. There was $36.42 billion of residential investment in Q1 2018, up 1.36% compared to last year. The annual rate of growth is at the slowest pace seen since 2013, and shows a breakdown of trend on the growth chart. The rest of the economy has been expanding, so the deceleration is a sign that peak housing is behind us.
Canadian Residential Investment Per Quarter
The annual percent change of dollar value of residential investment per quarter.
Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.
Residential Investment As A Percentage of GDP
Residential investment as a percentage of GDP is showing signs of weakening, and fast. Residential investment represented 7.6% of GDP at the end of Q1 2018, when seasonally adjusted. That’s down from the 7.15% of GDP we saw the year before. Despite the decline, it’s about to go lower.
Residential Investment As A Percent of GDP (Canada/US)
Residential investment as a percent of gross domestic product in both Canada and the United States. Seasonally adjusted, on an annual basis.
Source: Better Dwelling.
Unadjusted quarterly data shows this trend is already in decline. Residential investment represented 6.97% of GDP unadjusted in Q1 2018, down from 7.15% last year. The taper brings the ratio to the lowest level we’ve seen since Q1 2016, and much lower than the 8.59% we hit in Q2 2016. Unadjusted data responds much faster to trends than the seasonally adjusted stuff. Expect seasonally adjusted numbers to follow without a surge of new investment. Unlikely to happen while rates are rising.
Peak residential investment has passed, along with the golden age of Canadian real estate. Falling investment doesn’t directly impact prices, but is a sign of industry contraction. The contraction spreads to related industries as well, such as finance and retail. The resulting decline in employment – that can impact prices.
11 Comments
I’ll beat JT and Xelan_gta to the punch…if you squint and shake your head while upside down, all of these graphs mean nothing and shouldn’t be used for analysis to help predict future events. The underlying fundamentals and historic data are a fugazi because everything has changed. We’re in a ‘new economy’ and waiting for the ‘new equilibrium’ so we can all shine on like those crazy diamonds in the sky. Feeder homes for ‘tray-quaddas of a millie’, debt levels 50x income,Infinite investors dollars to just keep buying everything up, Bring on this new world. Tick tock. BD4L.
😂 Let it be known that this is the perfect time for you guys to publish, so Blue gets the jump on trolling everyone else.
LOL! Dying right now
Just calculated the sales to active listings in Vancouver for the part 30 days.. 13.5 months supply for condos (57% less sales than last year), 16.6 months supply for townhouse (42% less sales than last year), and 21.2 months supply for townhouse (54% less sales than last year)… conclusion: yup residential investment will be dropping further.
Vancouver turned fast. I like that they’re going to blame a tax on $3million homes, that doesn’t actually impact the vast majority of homes in the city.
Hah ha yeah. The VanRe condo markett absolutely turned on a dime. It’s probably the B20 rules + rate hikes that killed it though.
Cash – you have two lines for “townhouse”. Did you mean something different? Thanks.
yeah sorry. 21.2 month supply is for detached
Makes you wonder how long banks, governments can keep interest rates low, keep printing money, going into debt…a home in my neighborhood took over 100 years to teach $100, 000 (2004 price)…it just sold recently for over $400, 000…something is definitely not right…interesting times ahead for sure…bubbles everywhere…get out of debt, and fast…
Not going to claim poverty. My wife and I have the ability to live mortgage free. My father told me “Don’t worry about a mortgage, get the house you like”…have you ever felt the need to slap the man who raised you? it is not a nice feeling. I punched my hamster for release; he was wearing rhinestone culottes in case anyone was wondering. James is speaking the gospel, get out of debt now. BD4L.
Pennies to $100,000 is a very steep incline, I hope you realize that. All things equal, that’s like going from $4 to $16.
If we have a static 8% gain YoY on investment, the dollar value increases exponentially while the yearly %gain remains the same.
So while i agree with your conclusion… how you got there does not make sense.