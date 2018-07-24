Canadian HELOC Debt Hits A New High As The Spending Binge Continues

Canadian real estate owners made a record gain when prices soared, and they’re in a rush to spend it. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) filings show the balance of loans secured by residential real estate hit a new high in May. The high was led by a surge in personal loans, such as HELOCs.

Loans Secured By Residential Real Estate

Loans secured by residential real estate is a popular form of debt for Canadians. There’s tons of different types, with the most frequent type being a home equity line of credit (HELOC). All of the loans work the same way, allowing you to access equity in your home, by borrowing against it. When home prices rise quickly, it’s sometimes viewed as a quick way to realize those “profits.”

Debt is debt, but not all debt is a negative indicator. Regulators split these types of loans into personal and business as a result. Personal loans secured by residential real estate are typically for consumption. They’re an important part of Canadiana retail sales, but generally they’re not great. Business loans secured by real estate is generally a calculated risk, so it’s not as bad. Borrowing for personal consumption leaves questions about how they’ll pay back the debt. Business borrowing implies confidence in market conditions to expand their business. That’s why they’re separated.

Total Debt Secured By Residential Real Estate Hits A Record High

Total debt secured by residential real estate hit an all-time high. Filings show $284.8 billion in outstanding debt secured by residential real estate. The annual pace of growth increased to 5.44%, which is actually higher than last month. Following five months of annual growth decelerating, we’ve got our first bump higher.

Total Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

Personal Debt Secured By Real Estate Now Sits At Over $256 Billion

The vast majority of that debt was for personal consumption. Over $256.8 billion of the total was for non-business purposes, up 6.22% from last year. The borrowing bing did reach new highs, but annual growth did taper for the third month in a row.

Personal Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

Business Debt Secured By Real Estate Declines Rises

Loans secured for business purposes were below highs, but did jump from the month before. The outstanding balance stood at $28.04 billion in May, down 1.16% from last year. This is the second month we’ve seen negative growth, but the size of the declines tapered. It’s too early to tell which way this trend is heading.

Business Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The rise in HELOC debt itself is relatively harmless on the surface. There’s not much harm other than a few extra dollars going towards debt servicing, right? What they’re using that debt for is the concern. Increasingly debt experts have been seeing HELOCs used to delay personal bankruptcy, and banks have been urging people to use them to buy additional homes. This works as long as prices continue to rise, but can amplify shock in the event that home prices fall.

