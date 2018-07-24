Canadian HELOC Debt Hits A New High As The Spending Binge Continues

Canadian real estate owners made a record gain when prices soared, and they’re in a rush to spend it. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) filings show the balance of loans secured by residential real estate hit a new high in May. The high was led by a surge in personal loans, such as HELOCs.
Loans Secured By Residential Real Estate
Loans secured by residential real estate is a popular form of debt for Canadians. There’s tons of different types, with the most frequent type being a home equity line of credit (HELOC). All of the loans work the same way, allowing you to access equity in your home, by borrowing against it. When home prices rise quickly, it’s sometimes viewed as a quick way to realize those “profits.”
Debt is debt, but not all debt is a negative indicator. Regulators split these types of loans into personal and business as a result. Personal loans secured by residential real estate are typically for consumption. They’re an important part of Canadiana retail sales, but generally they’re not great. Business loans secured by real estate is generally a calculated risk, so it’s not as bad. Borrowing for personal consumption leaves questions about how they’ll pay back the debt. Business borrowing implies confidence in market conditions to expand their business. That’s why they’re separated.
Total Debt Secured By Residential Real Estate Hits A Record High
Total debt secured by residential real estate hit an all-time high. Filings show $284.8 billion in outstanding debt secured by residential real estate. The annual pace of growth increased to 5.44%, which is actually higher than last month. Following five months of annual growth decelerating, we’ve got our first bump higher.
Total Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate
Personal Debt Secured By Real Estate Now Sits At Over $256 Billion
The vast majority of that debt was for personal consumption. Over $256.8 billion of the total was for non-business purposes, up 6.22% from last year. The borrowing bing did reach new highs, but annual growth did taper for the third month in a row.
Personal Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate
Business Debt Secured By Real Estate Declines Rises
Loans secured for business purposes were below highs, but did jump from the month before. The outstanding balance stood at $28.04 billion in May, down 1.16% from last year. This is the second month we’ve seen negative growth, but the size of the declines tapered. It’s too early to tell which way this trend is heading.
Business Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate
The rise in HELOC debt itself is relatively harmless on the surface. There’s not much harm other than a few extra dollars going towards debt servicing, right? What they’re using that debt for is the concern. Increasingly debt experts have been seeing HELOCs used to delay personal bankruptcy, and banks have been urging people to use them to buy additional homes. This works as long as prices continue to rise, but can amplify shock in the event that home prices fall.
If the rise in consumer spending was supported by rising real estate values, and not wage growth, has anyone considered what happens to the economy when prices stop growing? Even in the industry’s best case, prices stall forever scenario, the economy gets a gut kick.
There’s a BD model kicking around trade desks showing the impact to Toronto retail, from just the decline in sales.
I believe it said the impact to Toronto retail works out to $1.5 billion so far, about half a point of Toronto’s GDP. That’s a hefty hit considering GDP growth came in at 2.2% in nominal terms last year. That brings GDP to 1.7% for the region, just on the retail hit, meaning we’re going to need a *lot* of growth in other areas.
That doesn’t even include the lost commission and HELOC removal from spending. Rough ride ahead.
Let’s not forget how many of these people are taking out a HELOC in order to fund someone else’s private mortgage. It’s not uncommon for people to think they can borrow at 5%, and lend out at 10% hoping they get all of their payments back.
Once these people paying 10% or higher can no longer make their payments, HELOC borrowers turned private lenders become a liability. The amount of leverage being used today is epic.
Or investing in syndicated mortgages.
What are people doing with all of this money? People have as much HELOC debt as they did total debt just a few decades ago.
Buying more homes. One of the better but less talked about stats from this site was here. Almost no discussion, which kind of surprises me.
https://betterdwelling.com/so-are-we-talking-about-these-canadian-cities-where-multiple-mortgages-are-rising/
Putting down payments on second and third homes as investments. Too many average households doing this with their bubble equity.
I see a lot of brand new Mercedes, Range Rovers and a few bentlys in my condo’s garage in the core.. wasn’t like this 4 years ago
Not encouraging more debt, but if someone uses HELOC to borrow money instead of credit cards, then it’s much better/smarter way as interest rate is much lower than credit cards.
Obviously it’s not good if people borrow too much… But in the end we live in debt driven economy (financial system). This is how our system is designed to work.
Imagine for a second that banks stopped giving mortgages all together… and stopped issuing credit cards… and stopped giving lines of credit… That would instanteneiusly fix this bubble and prices would fall 10+ times. But economy would stop as well.
So where is the right balance between borrowing/debt and keeping economy going?
There is no good answer and thus we will always go through these “cycles”… But I have a feeling that next bust will be bigger than ever before. Because debt is at highest levels ever. Someone would need to pay for this one day..
And not just Toronto housing but whole world economy.
Once you realize that governments lie to you, it starts to make more sense. Debt driven growth is the substitute we’ve invented as a result of free trade. Free trade improves profit margins for companies, but offshores jobs. Rather than seeing improvements in GDP through higher amounts of domestic consumption, we now need to drive debt and deflate the value of that debt through inflation. Since inflation isn’t properly calculated, we think it’s much lower than it is.
Yadda yadda yadda.
American consumer demand has saturated. The only growth for American production is the export market. The export market depends on other countries having money. The only way other countries can have money is if they produce. The only way they can produce before they have a strong domestic market is to export.
Free trade is the ONLY way for growth to occur when population growth is stagnant.
But wow. BD has finally come to the attention of the Russian bots, and they have infiltrated. Look out, here comes the flood of misinformation and demoralizing propaganda.
This whole time I thought it was a secret that people were using HELOCs to fund down payments on second/third homes. Didn’t know that banks openly put it on their website. SMH
So everyone knows what I am going to post, right?
From 2012 to 2016, the graph was relatively flat. Nothing horribly unusual.
From 2016 to 2017, it jumped to a new level. An absolutely huge, disproportionate jump.
From 2017 on, it is relatively flat, but wildly oscillating.
There is a discontinuity from 2016 to 2017. Something drastic happened. Some major shift to a new equilibrium. Once the new level was achieved, the graph leveled back out.
It is no coincidence that the same discontinuity showed up in housing prices, the stock market, the drop in consumer spending, and unemployment figures, non-inflationary inflation, among others. Something really, really drastic changed in the world economy during this period. A ‘for instance’ scenario? ‘ The drastic rise in home prices made the drastic increase in HOLOCs possible. Maybe, the increase in HOLOCS freed up money to be invested in the stock market? Pure speculation, but it illustrates how everything COULD be inter-related. A sudden critical shift and everything changes with it to accommodate the new normal.
Speculating on nit-picky details and metrics is futile. Whatever happened, whatever switched, it was really, really big. Could it be the butterfly effect, where something seemingly small and insignificant, was one straw too many? Probably. But it is the overall picture that is important, not just the trigger. The trigger only set it off because everything else was in a critical position.
I suspect the foundation was laid in 2008, based on a slow change from the 90’s on. The sudden and drastic rise of China? The leveling off of the population curve? The saturation of ‘stuff’ in the Western economy? ‘Dutch’ disease caused by smart phones (especially the iPhone) siphoning off consumer dollars? ( Apple sucked billions out of the economy and hoarded it. Same with Google and Facebook.) ‘Dutch’ disease in the stock market and real estate sector, where the inflationary prices in these two sectors disproportionately sucked hundreds of billions out of the economy? Horrible decisions by governments, altering transfer payments and lack of investment in infrastructure (American highways are abhorrently pitifully deteriorating)? The minimum wage not keeping up with the economy, dropping more and more Americans into ‘working abject poverty’? Severe and drastic drying up of American investment in new production – except for a few rare exceptions, there has been no new manufacturing plant built in America in over twenty years)? The switch of the American economy from 1900’s production (making money by making stuff), then to 1980’s service (making money by providing a non-manufacturing ‘service’, such as personal care, retail, food, education, the military, government), and finally to a ‘new millennium financial’ economy (where making money on money – interest, loans, mortgages, stock market trading – becomes the prime wealth generator) starting in the 90’s? Friedman’s ‘profit at all costs’ mantra, where social responsibility is ignored, and the resulting demoralization of the population – the rise of the ‘greed’ and FOMO mentality? The propensity for American corporations to spend their profits buying market share (other companies, then closing them down) instead of new production?
All of the above? None of the above?
Whatever it was, the graphs indicate that it came to a critical point in 2016 or thereabouts.
The big question is, has everything settled down to this new equilibrium, or are we still in for some more major shocks? Think in terms of an earthquake and after-shocks. A sudden and drastic change to a new equilibrium as a result of built-up stresses coming to a critical point.
It isn’t relatively flat from 2012-2016, from a stats perspective that is not true. The rapid increase is because we are greedy by nature; wage erosion, cheap debt and FOMO means there is/was a ton of stupid money. Plus people did make bank so there is a lot of equity as well. People think they are richer than they think and correlate access to money with having money. This all is ok when things are humming along..I guess. The pop you mention coincides with private lending and people being over leveraged and needing to dip into their equity to keep the wheels on the train. When the underlying asset was appreciating in the double digits there was no need to fund your obligations or your life with debt. Now the asset class is correcting so all these investors are using their equity in hopes they can delay the inevitable. There is no new economy, same old with the same old fundamentals albeit with a slightly different twist. No money = no mas. Love in the light. Don’t spread filth. BD4L.
There is no equilibrium at all.
HELOC balance may be flat, but interest rates are rising so payments become more expensive.
If you take graph of all money spent on HELOC this graph is still trending up.
We will only can discuss equilibrium:
– when rate hikes path is completed by BoC
– no major shocks expected to the economy
– arrears/defaults are not trending up
– unemployment is stable
– household debt levels stabilized
– private lending %market share stabilized
– RE inventories are stable within “balanced market” range
– RE prices stabilized within 0%-3% YoY growth range
– Saving rates are not getting worse
– Foreign investment activity in RE is stable.
– New completions should closely match household formations
Also:
1 year passed after all those conditions are met without any significant worsening in any of those metrics.
Until that happens there is no equilibrium and market will continue shifting.
And nowhere close to equilibrium. It’s like we’ve spent everything moving to Mars, without a shred of thought to how we’re going to get back, and it aint gonna be cheap.
You virtually never see the world bubble mentioned in the media, it’s like it was a thing of the past and at worst a limp market ahead, poised to explode, and the delusion that governments won’t let interest rise beyond what we can afford.
People happily accept a 300% increase in home prices in stride, but a 50% decline … inconceivable.
True dat Vnm. To most people a 300% jump is rational because..what exactly? But a 50% drop–well, that is unacceptable.
yuuuuuupppp!