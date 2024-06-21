Canadian Real Estate Weakness Is Mostly Just Ontario & Nova Scotia

Canadian real estate prices are declining, but agents across the country don’t quite agree. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) data shows the price of a composite benchmark (“typical”) home fell in May, pushing annual growth lower. The national data paints a picture of markets cooling, but most markets saw price growth last month outside of two provinces. Price declines in Ontario and Nova Scotia were so large they pushed the whole index lower.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Are Falling… Or Rising. Who’s Asking?

Canadian real estate prices fell last month. The benchmark price of a home slipped 0.1% (-$800) to $733,300 in May, driving annual growth to 2.4% (-$18,100) lower. A monthly drop and larger annual contraction paints a picture of price drops across the country—especially to policymakers.

Many in the industry argue things are fine in other markets, and there’s data to support it.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Climbed In 78% of Market Indexes

CREA publishes 61 benchmark indexes—one national and 60 regional breakdowns. About three-quarters (78%) of regional measures show prices rising last month. That jumps to 90% if we exclude Nova Scotia and Ontario. If you heard prices were falling across Canada, would you imagine 9 out of 10 markets outside of two provinces showed price growth? Probably not, but that’s exactly what happened.

Canadian Real Estate Price Decline Due To Massive Drops In ON & NS

Ontario real estate prices slipped last month, with the breakdown revealing a bloodbath. The benchmark fell 0.2% (-$2,200) to $890,600 in May, but 3 in 4 of Ontario’s markets saw prices rise. A massive drop in the remaining quarter was enough to sink the whole index, and provide most of the Canada-wide downward pressure.

Leading Ontario lower were the 5-digit monthly price drops in Oakville-Milton (-2.6%; -$34,800), Bancroft (-2.6%;-$13,500), and Brantford (-2.5%;-$17,400). It’s worth emphasizing those declines are at least 25x the national move.

Greater Toronto provided the lion’s share of downward pressure though. Its benchmark home fell 0.5% (-$5,900) in May, 5x the rate of the nationally reported move. The sprawling real estate board historically covers 1 in 7 existing home sales across Canada, so it makes sense why it holds so much weight. However, when it diverges from the rest of the country, it skews the national picture.

Nova Scotia real estate has become fairly active in recent years, but remains a small market. Only two benchmark indexes are published—Halifax-Dartmouth (-2.0%;-$11,000), and Nova Scotia (-1.7%; -$7,200). It would barely deserve a mention if it weren’t for how big those drops were. Last month they represented the 4th and 5th largest index declines, with the 3 indexes above all subindexes of Greater Toronto. That means the province’s drop was competitive with declines in one of the world’s most notorious real estate bubbles. Neat, eh?

Canadian Real Estate Prices Climbed Outside of Ontario & Nova Scotia

Canadian real estate prices outside of those two provinces are heading in the opposite direction. Most indexes climbed in BC (75% of indexes), and Quebec (83%). Other provinces are much smaller markets, but all of their indexes show price growth. That includes Alberta (3 out of 3 indexes), the Prairies (4 out of 4), New Brunswick (4 out of 4), PEI (1 out 1), and Newfoundland (2 out of 2). Understandably, most of Canada is very confused by media reporting falling prices.

Does that mean all clear outside of Ontario and Nova Scotia? That’s about as clear as mud.

The real estate industry often says, “Real estate is local.” This might be an example since price declines in Ontario and Nova Scotia aren’t price drops across Canada. It’s just two provinces and just the Southern part of the former.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the market is hot in those regions though. Typically when assets are traded in low volumes, the value is considered a stronger indicator of narrative than the market. Canada has unusually slow existing home sales in virtually every market and rising inventories.

Anecdotal evidence from Realtors suggests that many buyers are looking to “get ahead” of rate cuts. They believe the cuts will boost prices. Rising inventory also typically drives prices lower, but they’re going the other way. Despite more competition, sellers clearly believe a rate cut will stimulate a buying frenzy. Neither of those points are local real estate factors but exuberance-driven ones.

On that note, I’m reminded of one of the most notorious clips from the 2006 housing bubble. In it, one of the top industry execs at the time dismisses the national data flashing warning signs. Instead, he argues that three-quarters of housing markets are still rising, and “real estate is local.” History, amirite?

🇺🇸’s real estate industry dismissed issues in 2006 by arguing “real estate is local.”



Since prices were still rising in 3/4 of real estate markets, they believed the national data was irrelevant.



Agree or disagree? 🤔



pic.twitter.com/9u657KofqR — Better Dwelling (@BetterDwelling) June 21, 2024