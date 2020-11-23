Canadian Real Estate Prices Surge In Growth… Except For Condos

Canadian real estate saw prices surge across the country, but not in all segments. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) data show the national index saw price growth speed up in October. A breakdown of the index reveals a different picture though. Since the beginning of the pandemic, single-family home prices experienced a price surge. Meanwhile, condo apartments have seen markets rapidly cool, falling from all-time highs.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Rise Almost 1% In October

CREA’s aggregate index is making large gains across the country. The price of a typical home reached $643,000 in October, up 0.78% from the month before. This represents a 10.86% increase compared to the same month last year. Single-family homes are responsible for all of the monthly gains, as condo apartments continue to slide lower.

Canadian Real Estate Prices

The national benchmark price for a typical home, single-family, and condo apartment.

Single-Family Homes Increased More Than 1%

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Single-family homes, such as detached units, have seen price growth accelerate. CREA’s benchmark price reached $701,400 in October, up 1.12% from the previous month. Compared to the same month last year, this is 12.87% higher. The rate of price growth really started to accelerate at the beginning of the pandemic.

Canadian Real Estate Price Change

The 12-month percent change in the national benchmark price for a typical home, single-family, and condo apartment.

Canadian Condo Apartment Prices Fell 0.21%

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Condo apartments on the other hand, are seeing a lot less interest these days. CREA’s benchmark price for condos slipped to $477,900 in October, down 0.21% from the previous month. Compared to the same time last year, this represents a 5.68% increase. Prices have mostly been sliding lower, after peaking at the start of the pandemic.

Home prices are rising at the national level, however not all segments are created equal. The trend of higher prices, and accelerated price growth is due entirely to detached homes in the index weight. Condo apartments on the other hand, have been slipping since the pandemic. Both segments are expected to see a change of direction once things go back to normal. However, some analysts feel the brunt of the declines will be felt in condo apartments.

