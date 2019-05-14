Canadian Real Estate Prices Stall In April For The First Time Outside of Recession

Canadian real estate prices made history last month, but not the record most were hoping for. The Teranet–National Bank House Price Index (TNB HPI) index failed to rise in April. The lack of increase is the first outside of recession, going into the usually busy spring season.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Stall The First Time Outside of Recession

The C11, a weighted index of Canada’s largest urban markets, made a historic move – and it wasn’t a good one. Prices in April were virtually flat from the month before, and were up 1.24% from last year. Prices are now down 1.77% from the peak reached in September 2018. Not great, but could be worse.

Teranet-National Bank HPI C11 (Annual Change)

Composite aggregate of home prices in Canada’s 11 largest cities.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

This was the eighth consecutive month the index hasn’t seen a price increase on a monthly basis. It’s also first April to not see a monthly increase in the past 21 years, outside of recession. The index only goes back 21 years, so there’s no context beyond a couple decades.

Toronto Real Estate Prices Rise, But Annual Gains Decelerate

Toronto real estate prices did buck the trend to make a monthly increase, but it was smaller than last year. Prices in April increased 0.27% from the month before, bringing them 3.29% higher than the year before. Prices are now 4.07% lower than they were during the peak reached in July 2017. The monthly increase was substantial, but smaller than last year’s increase. This caused the annual pace of growth to decelerate once again.

Toronto Real Estate Prices (Teranet-National Bank HPI)

Annual percent change of real estate prices in Toronto.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Vancouver Real Estate Prices Fall By All Measures

Vancouver real estate prices dropped on the month, and on an annual basis. Prices in April fell 0.45% from the month before, bringing them 2.81% lower than last year. Compared to the peak, a typical house in Vancouver is now down 4.74% from the high reached in July 2018. The declines probably don’t seem as steep as the numbers you’ve been hearing. This is due to the fact it’s a weighted index, and condos soften the decline.

Vancouver Real Estate Prices (Teranet-National Bank HPI)

Annual percent change of real estate prices in Vancouver.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Montreal Real Estate Prices Are The Fastest Growing In Canada

Montreal real estate prices dropped on the month, but is still the fastest rising market. Prices in April fell 0.15% compared to the month before, but are up 5.06% from last year. Despite the large annual increase, the market still lags gains made by other markets.

Montreal Real Estate Prices (Teranet-National Bank HPI)

Annual percent change of real estate prices in Montreal.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

The year is shaping up to be a soft one for most markets, excluding Montreal and Ottawa. Prices are down slightly according to this index, and are mostly moving sideways. This implies the market is waiting for an external pressure to push prices higher or lower.

