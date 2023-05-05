Canadian Real Estate Prices Set To Rip Higher After BOC Signal: BMO

Canada’s real estate correction may already be over, as prices return to sharp growth. BMO Capital Markets wrote to investors this week to explain they see higher home prices in the near-term. The bank observed that shortly after the Bank of Canada (BoC) warned of no further rate hikes, buyers returned with bigger budgets and new inventory suddenly dried up. Now the most powerful price indicator is pointing to a sharp increase for home prices in the next few months.

Bank of Canada Signaled The Era of Contracting Credit Is Over

Canada’s real estate price correction might have been more brief than many had hoped for. Last month marked the third consecutive month Toronto and Vancouver home prices climbed. Not a slight increase either, but prices climbed over $20,000 just last month. After the sharpest increase in history, home prices corrected for less than a year, leaving them significantly inflated.

“Home prices in Toronto (and various other parts of the country) are finding a floor, not coincidentally a process that started almost the moment the BoC told Canadians it is done raising rates,” wrote Robert Kavcic, a senior economist at BMO.

He notes that after the signal given by the BoC, sales volume and prices have begun to firm. It’s only been a brief pause for the correction, but inventory is drying up quickly. That slants the risk (reward?) towards higher home prices.

Canadian Real Estate Indicator Points To Higher Home Prices

One of the best indicators of home prices has been the sales to new listings ratio (SNLR). The SNLR is exactly what it sounds like—the share of home sales compared to the number of new listings. It’s a simple but powerful indicator, more commonly used by the industry to determine a buyer’s or seller’s market.

Kavcic used the SNLR to predict when home prices would hit 0% growth last year, nailing it with remarkable precision. It’s now pointing in the opposite direction, indicating home prices are set to climb fairly rapidly this year.

Source: BMO.

“The biggest factor of all [driving home price growth], however, might be the complete lack of new listings. While sales were down a modest 5.2% y/y in Toronto in April, new listings were down 38% y/y. That has tightened the market balance in a hurry, to what now again looks like sellers’ territory,” he said.

That Was It? Is Canada’s Real Estate Correction Over?

Canada’s real estate correction might not be over, as every significant correction has a pause. A period known as the “return to normal,” when the market is in disbelief that prices can fall further.

“Peak-to-trough (if we have in fact seen the trough), Toronto prices fell 18%, which still marks a steep and sudden correction from a historical perspective (of course, that was from a highly inflated level),” says Kavcic.

Forced selling, rising unemployment, and a recession are typical of home price corrections. None of those factors have materialized in any significant way, leading many to see the correction as a temporary issue. This was reinforced by the BoC’s messaging, indicating the economy isn’t strong enough to take higher interest rates.

“The nature of our mortgage market has limited any forced selling (i.e., even for those with variable-rate mortgages); the job market is still rock solid; and some would-be sellers could simply be holding out for better market conditions,” he said.

However, it’s worth noting that Canada’s economy is slowing down and things can change quickly. Earlier this week, RBC warned they’re seeing Canadian households fall behind on credit payments. They’re currently forecasting lower economic growth, higher unemployment, and rising delinquencies over the next year. Canada’s largest bank also doesn’t see it as a quick band-aid like event either, but occurring over several years.