Canadian Real Estate Prices Have Officially Crashed In 18 Markets

Canadian real estate markets went from boom to crash in less than a year. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) data shows every major composite index was down from its peak in November. Over a dozen of Canada’s real estate markets have even “crashed” as a sharp mix of reality and higher interest rates sink in.
Canadian real estate prices are off the peak in every major market across the country. At the national level, a typical home is down 16.4% (-$142,300) since peaking in March 2022. No market is being spared, with some falling more than 20% from peak—fitting the technical definition of a crash.
Markets experiencing the largest percentage point decline have shed a quarter of their value. The biggest drops were observed in London-St Thomas (-26.1%), Kitchener-Waterloo (-25.8%), and Cambridge (-25.1%). All three markets have officially crashed, with 18 major market indexes showing a crash.
Those in the Greater Toronto region might have noticed the biggest drops a short drive away. In fact, 9 of the top ten largest price drops occurred in the Greater Toronto region. Special shoutout to Hamilton (-22.6%), a small commuter city about an hour out of Toronto that caught the attention of the IMF in 2019 for its forthy growth.
Canadian real estate’s astronomical growth means very large dollar declines. The largest drops from peak were in Oakville-Milton (-$398,700), Mississauga (-$286,000), and Cambridge (-$249,600). Once again, those markets are all within an hour of Toronto, and considered commuter suburbs. In general, a typical home across Ontario (-$210,900) has seen the price drop significantly since peaking in March 2022.
Toronto and Vancouver real estate didn’t quite make the extremes, but they aren’t immune to the correction. A typical home in Toronto has dropped 18.4% (-$245,200) since peaking in March 2022. Over in Vancouver, prices are down 10.5% (-$133,100) from the April 2022 peak. It’s worth mentioning that Vancouver prices didn’t experience as large of a boom as Toronto over the past two years. However, these are still 6-figure losses in less than a year.
The Canadian real estate price correction is widely blamed on interest rates. Those play a big role when it comes to financing, and profitability for investors, helping to cool demand. However, it’s worth noting that prices peaked in March—before interest rates had a substantial impact on buying power. Most buyers would have a buyer pre-approval that would have limited the impact of the rate hike on absorption.
Some banks have argued this reinforces the belief that sentiment was driving growth. Sentiment-driven price growth tends to produce the largest bubbles and sharpest corrections, since the only thing that has to change is the belief prices will always rise. It appears more people are starting to realize prices can’t always go up.
My neighbor sold his semi in
North Guelph Ontario for $ 1.2 million last March. The neighbor next to him couldn’t even get any offers at $750k and had to take it off the market, this week. Prices are dropping very badly and they’re trying to hide it on the news.
IIRC boards trim extreme price movements. Agents publish the extreme gains which drives the narrative and moves baseline prices higher, but then hide the losses so prices move with the narrative.
Canada’s housing market is less transparent than a scammy crypto coin.
The scary thing is, you’ll need a crash on a crash for Canadian housing prices to come back to reality. We’re just getting started.
Not even close to where it needs to be. Unfortunately central banks are about looting wealth, not redistirbuting it. They’ll let a 60% increase in shelter costs annihilate the economy, but will panic about a 20% reversal because that’s money these sleazeballs think they earned.
The headline of this article would have you believe the crash is nation-wide. Take a look at the areas most affected by large swings in value, they are all in either Ontario or BC. Two of the most over-priced, over-inflated markets in the country, and most prone to a wild fluctuation in values once cooler heads and market forces prevailed. The rest of the country, for the most part, did not suffer nearly as bad, a minor to moderate correction at best. BC and Ontario needed the correction. Housing prices don’t go radically upwards forever, despite what speculators would have you think.
Only if you have a brain injury, because the title LITERALLY SAYS THE NUMBER OF MARKETS.
You think you’re just slipping in that prices are falling in BC and Ontario, which is false—they’re falling everywhere, but it just proves the industry is greasy and clearly trying to create a false narrative that doesn’t exist.
haha. You might be too dumb to comment buddy. The headline couldn’t be more specific but all you saw was a lack of commission cheques and your rental properties taking a bath when you read it, so you might not have noticed.