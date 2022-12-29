Canadian Real Estate Prices Have Officially Crashed In 18 Markets

Canadian real estate markets went from boom to crash in less than a year. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) data shows every major composite index was down from its peak in November. Over a dozen of Canada’s real estate markets have even “crashed” as a sharp mix of reality and higher interest rates sink in.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Have Dropped $142k From Peak

Canadian real estate prices are off the peak in every major market across the country. At the national level, a typical home is down 16.4% (-$142,300) since peaking in March 2022. No market is being spared, with some falling more than 20% from peak—fitting the technical definition of a crash.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Are Down In Every Market

The composite benchmark price of a home in Canadian real estate markets.

Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.

Canadian Housing Has Crashed In 18 Markets So Far

Markets experiencing the largest percentage point decline have shed a quarter of their value. The biggest drops were observed in London-St Thomas (-26.1%), Kitchener-Waterloo (-25.8%), and Cambridge (-25.1%). All three markets have officially crashed, with 18 major market indexes showing a crash.

Canadian Real Estate Prices From Peak (%)

The percentage point change in price from peak to November for composite home prices by market.

Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.

Those in the Greater Toronto region might have noticed the biggest drops a short drive away. In fact, 9 of the top ten largest price drops occurred in the Greater Toronto region. Special shoutout to Hamilton (-22.6%), a small commuter city about an hour out of Toronto that caught the attention of the IMF in 2019 for its forthy growth.

Canadian Real Estate Has Seen Markets Drop Up To $398k Since Peak

Canadian real estate’s astronomical growth means very large dollar declines. The largest drops from peak were in Oakville-Milton (-$398,700), Mississauga (-$286,000), and Cambridge (-$249,600). Once again, those markets are all within an hour of Toronto, and considered commuter suburbs. In general, a typical home across Ontario (-$210,900) has seen the price drop significantly since peaking in March 2022.

Canadian Real Estate Prices From Peak ($)

The dollar value change in price from peak to November for composite home prices by market.

Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.

Toronto & Vancouver Real Estate Are Correcting, Almost At Crash

Toronto and Vancouver real estate didn’t quite make the extremes, but they aren’t immune to the correction. A typical home in Toronto has dropped 18.4% (-$245,200) since peaking in March 2022. Over in Vancouver, prices are down 10.5% (-$133,100) from the April 2022 peak. It’s worth mentioning that Vancouver prices didn’t experience as large of a boom as Toronto over the past two years. However, these are still 6-figure losses in less than a year.

The Canadian real estate price correction is widely blamed on interest rates. Those play a big role when it comes to financing, and profitability for investors, helping to cool demand. However, it’s worth noting that prices peaked in March—before interest rates had a substantial impact on buying power. Most buyers would have a buyer pre-approval that would have limited the impact of the rate hike on absorption.

Some banks have argued this reinforces the belief that sentiment was driving growth. Sentiment-driven price growth tends to produce the largest bubbles and sharpest corrections, since the only thing that has to change is the belief prices will always rise. It appears more people are starting to realize prices can’t always go up.