Canadian Real Estate Prices Experience Smallest Growth Since 2008, Dragged By The West

Canadian real estate markets are experiencing growth, just not much of it. The Teranet–National Bank of Canada House Price Index (TNB HPI) shows prices made an increase in November. The increase, the second smallest for November in the history of the index, shows low growth. However, it is the fourth consecutive month of acceleration, so things could be looking up.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Rise Less Than 2%

The C11, an index of Canada’s largest eleven markets, made a small increase. The index rose 0.16% in November, and is now 1.43% higher than the same month last year. It’s at a new all-time high, but growth is still low. Most of the drag is due to Western Canada holding the index back.

Teranet-National Bank HPI C11 (Annual Change)

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Canada’s 11 largest cities, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

The C11’s growth rate is still unusually low, but has shown signs of acceleration. November’s 1.43% 12-month growth is the lowest for the month since 2008. Other than that, we haven’t seen anything this low in the TNB HPI. This is the fourth consecutive month of price acceleration, so it’s unclear how long this will last.

Toronto Real Estate Prices Rise Over 4%

Toronto real estate prices haven’t moved much from last month, but the 12-month growth is big. Prices were virtually unchanged, moving 0.04% in November. Prices are now up 4.20% from the same month last year, and just under the all-time high. This follows a minor monthly pullback of the index last month.

Toronto Real Estate Price Change

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Toronto, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Vancouver Real Estate Prices Are Down Over 5%

Vancouver real estate prices are still down, but they did climb last month. Prices in the region increased 0.41% in November, and are now down 5.19% from the same month last year. Peak prices were hit in July 2018, and they’re down 6.89% from that level. The market is seeing improvements, but still has a way to go before getting there.

Vancouver Real Estate Price Change

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Vancouver, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Montreal Real Estate Reaches A New All-Time High

Montreal real estate prices are moving higher, and into record high territory. Prices in the region increased 0.26% in November, and are up 6.37% from the same month last year. This is a new all-time high, but prices aren’t quite at nosebleed levels yet. Montreal was left out of the national price rally over the past few years, and still hasn’t increased as much as Southern Ontario or British Columbia.

Montreal Real Estate Price Change

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Montreal, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Calgary Real Estate Prices Are Still Down From 2014

Calgary real estate prices advanced, but are still down from last year. The region saw price rise 0.16% in November, and are now down 0.90% from the same month last year. Prices are still 5.66% below the all time high reached in October 2014. Yes, prices still haven’t recovered after half a decade.

Calgary Real Estate Price Change

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Calgary, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Local markets are embracing prices rising as “low inventory” or volume based trends. However, prices are rising in almost every major city across Canada. This likely has less to do with things like local fundamentals. Instead, this most likely has to do with a rise in cheap financing and national buyer expectations.

