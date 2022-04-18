Canadian Real Estate Prices Are Growing Over 10x The Rate of Incomes

Canada has never seen anything like the current residential real estate market. Sure, affordability is often a problem at the peak of a real estate cycle. However, the gap between home prices and disposable incomes has never been this wide. Home prices have persistently outpaced wages for this generation, and it’s not slowing. The gap is actually accelerating, with home prices now rising over 10x the rate of income.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Are 18x Higher Than They Were In 1975

Canadian residential real estate prices have surged a mind-blowing amount recently. Home prices grew 5.7% in Q4 2021, bringing annual growth to 25.1% for 2021. Prices are up 36.1% since Q1 2020, highlighting recent growth. The already breakneck speed of 2020 was just a modest share of the climb over the past two years. Annual growth last hit this rate in the early 1980s during the last inflation crisis. Most Millennials, the oldest now over 40 years old, hadn’t even been born at this point.

Canadian Home Prices and Household Income

The indexed value of residential real estate prices and household disposable income in Canada.

Source: US Federal Reserve; Better Dwelling.

Long-term growth is impressive or horrifying, depending on who you are right now. Canadian home prices grew 219.5% from 2005 to the end of 2021. Since 1975, home prices increased 1,804.9% ending the same quarter. Yes, home prices are 18x higher than they were back in 1975.

Disposable Income Is Less Than 8x What It Was In 1975

Have Canadian wages kept pace with this rapid growth? Not even close. Disposable income fell 1.2% in Q4 2021, dragging annual growth to 2.4% for 2021. What about that surge of disposable income policymakers bragged about in 2020? Since 2020, disposable income has only climbed 7.4%, just a little more than inflation over the past year. Wages are barely keeping up with inflation, never mind even touching home prices.

Canadian Home Prices and Household Income Growth

The annual growth of residential real estate prices and household disposable income in Canada.

Source: US Federal Reserve; Better Dwelling.

Long-term wage growth has been disappointing, to say the least, but it’s more of a recent phenomenon. Disposable income grew 79.1% from 2005 to Q4 2021, and 789.3% since 1975. More bluntly put, 90% of wage growth in the past 46 years came from the first 65% of that period. The remaining 35% only resulted in 10% of total growth. The Great Stagnation of Household Income or A Great Inflation of Asset Wealth. Dealer’s choice.

Annual Home Price Growth Is 10x Disposable Income Growth

Home prices greatly outpacing income is mostly a recent phenomenon. Since 1975 home price growth has outpaced income by 2.28x — a hefty amount. If we use a shorter timeline, it’s been growing roughly 2.77x faster since 2005. A larger number for a shorter and more recent period means acceleration. Just in case that point hadn’t been totally clear.

Home price growth over the past year has been even greater, rising to 10.5x disposable income growth. Having nearly 3x growth is already enough to cripple a generation’s progress. But most of this gap is a relatively new phenomenon, and happening much faster today. Here’s a convenient animation for those that need a visual of the past few years.

Home prices have never outpaced incomes for as long as they have in Canada. The country keeps introducing leverage increases to support such large growth with tiny incomes. This might be a new paradigm since this has never before been seen. It’s also literally one of the phases of a bubble to think a new paradigm has been hit, when in fact it wasn’t.