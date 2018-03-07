Canadian Real Estate Just Saw Mortgage Credit Fall For The First Time Since 2011

Canadian real estate just hit a new record, but not the good kind. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show Canadians have slowed down their debt binge. Rising interest rates, and strict lending guidelines contributed to a decline in borrowing. This resulted in the largest drop in the balance of household debt since 2011.

Canadians Owe $2.121 Trillion In Household Credit

Household credit broke it’s 11 month streak of printing new highs. Total outstanding credit reached $2.121 trillion in January, a 0.15% decline compared to the month before. That works out to a 5.5% increase compared to last year. Let’s break this down into the two major components – residential mortgage credit, and consumer debt.

Source: Bank of Canada. Better Dwelling.

Over $1.5 Trillion Is Outstanding Residential Mortgage Credit

Residential mortgage credit, the largest component of household credit, did not hit a new high… which feels weird to write. Total outstanding mortgage credit stood at $1.519 trillion in January, a 0.012% decline from the month before. This brings the 12 month change down slightly, to 5.4% higher than the year before. The decline might seem minor, but it’s kind of a big deal for credit analysts.

Source: Bank of Canada. Better Dwelling.

This is the first decline of residential mortgage credit in over six years. January’s 0.012% decline works out to a reduction of $184 million. The last time we saw any reduction on the mortgage books was November 2011. Still unclear? It means people are paying off mortgage debt, faster than debt is accumulating – for the first time since 2011.

Source: Bank of Canada. Better Dwelling.

The Other $602 Billion Is Consumer Credit

Consumer credit, which makes up the rest of household debt, also saw a decline. Total outstanding consumer credit stood at $602 billion, a 0.52% decline from the month before. That brings the 12 month change down to 5.5% as well. Yeah, yeah… not interesting, until you realize this is another huge milestone for the credit market.

Source: Bank of Canada. Better Dwelling.

The decline is actually a pretty important datapoint. A 0.52% single month decline sounds like a small number to most people. However, this means people paid off $3.151 billion worth of credit more than the balance grew by. This is the largest dollar value reduction in the history of our consumer credit. In terms of a percentage, we haven’t seen a decline this large since 2011.

Source: Bank of Canada. Better Dwelling.

One month doesn’t mean a trend, but it does break the uptrend. Higher interest rates and B-20 Guidelines are expected to further reduce borrowing. The impact of interest rates is likely already being felt, whereas B-20 will show up at the end of March. Many of the pre-approved mortgages done before B-20 Guidelines went into effect, are still being honored. Most of these expire at the end of February. Some experts anticipate the impact, once felt, will send prices significantly lower.

Debt values being reduced is a good thing, but presents a few issues for an economy driven by its growth. Namely, how does an economy driven by debt, switch to a more sustainable growth model without a recession? Short answer, it can’t. Now to play the waiting game. Will policy makers run us through a recession to build a stronger economy over the long run, or flood us with cheap credit to just chug along?

