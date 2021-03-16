Canadian Real Estate In A “Melt Up,” and Little Chance of Stopping It By Spring: BMO

Canadian real estate is in a “melt up,” says one of the country’s largest banks. BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic sent a brief research note literally titled “Melt Up,” with his take on the latest real estate numbers. The term is typically used to describe rapid, and unsustainable price growth for an asset. It’s also more commonly known as the final stage of a bubble. The economist sees little stopping it, as the market gears up for the busy Spring season.
Canadian Real Estate Is In A “Melt Up”
The bank’s senior economist is calling attention to price growth acceleration going vertical. “The 1-month change is faster than the 3-month; which is faster than the 6-month; which is faster than the 12-month,” he describes the trend. Further adding, “In all cases but the 12-month (and that won’t be long either), price growth has accelerated through the rates seen in 2017, when policy makers were working on multiple fronts to tame the market”
Canadian Real Estate Price GrowthPrice growth for CREA’s benchmark home across Canada. The 3 and 1 month trends are expressed as the annualized rate of growth. Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
Kavcic also doesn’t see any near-term way to stop the mania. During the 2017 foreign buyer “mini-bubble,” governments were openly engaged in cooling measures. This time, there’s little discussion occurring at any level of government.
Since governments need public feedback on measures, there’s usually public discussion. At this point, it would be too late to bring in any cooling measures, going into the Spring. “Spring is in the air and there’s little at the moment to get this momentum in check…” his report finishes.
What The Heck Is A Melt Up?
I know, it sounds delicious — how can it be bad for you? Kavcic’s brief note doesn’t get into the meaning of a melt up, but the choice of words is an interesting one. A melt-up, by definition, is an unexpected and sharp rise in the price of an asset (or whole class).
Melt ups are FOMO driven purchases, with no fundamental basis on price movement. Buyers bid based solely on the fact they think the pain of buying later will be greater than today. The only risk they see is paying more later, and not capturing those sweet, epic gains.
Melt ups are great for trading, but long-term investors are cautious of participation. The stampede of investors means future buyers are squeezing into a smaller window. While this creates bidding wars to drive prices higher, it also pulls forward demand.
Sellers benefit from the demand pulled forward today, but future sellers won’t. Since future demand was borrowed, it tends to leave a smaller pool for those that didn’t sell into the melt up. The lack of liquidity can lead to lower prices, especially if there’s a pent-up supply side. The length of a melt up varies, but it’s almost always the final stage of a bubble.
The current melt up isn’t just confined to Canadian housing, it’s a global phenomenon. Jeremy Grantham, founder of GMO, told the Financial Times, global markets are seeing a melt up that now rivals the two biggest bubbles in history. “There is as much craziness now as there was in late 1999 or 1929,” said the billionaire and legendary investor. The 1929 market was considered the textbook example of a melt up, though we might get a better example soon.
Cheap money doesn’t work the way governments want it to, because households use it the way they know how. It’s hard to convince someone to use cheap credit to start a business, when houses and stocks are making more than they ever could. Are the returns in real estate great right now? Of course, and you’d have a hard time explaining risks to anyone that made $44,000 in a month just by owning a home. Are the returns in everything great right now? Absolutely, and that’s the problem. No one sees the risk of leverage right now, they see the risk of being left behind.
17 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
People find money when gains are on the table. Borrow from mom and dad, cash out stocks and bonds, and sell nana’s heirlooms. There’s money to be made buying a bungalow in rural New Brunswick.
A lot of truth to this. Equifax found a spike of 50% more fraud during the 2016 run. Performing loans aren’t scrutinized in a market that’s rising ever though.
I think I get it! Reading better dwelling gives my blood pressure a melt up.
“The risk of being left behind” Wow…..Tulip Mania…..1929……..so true and so sad.
Hey, how does one position oneself to come out ahead? Or is that like asking how to survive a Tsunami?
Depends if you’re referencing a home or just investments in general. Retail is beating professional investors right now, and that’s because they’re looking at more defensive stocks.
There’s a reason rich people are rich and middle class people pursue short term spikes in assets. It’s not because the rich people don’t know how to make money, but they understand when the ruggest pulled, you don’t want to be stuck trying to liquidate into a crisis.
Well…let’s say I had a friend…(ok, it’s me) who sold his home 2 years ago with some thought to buying back after the inevitable correction. Not just an investment gamble…other life factors played a part.
However, my “friend” finds himself at a point where he’s ready and wanting to purchase a house. Only problem is….the darned correction just doesn’t seem to want to come…..
Anyways…I appreciate why rich people are rich and the rest of us muddle around in middle class. Since I don’t suffer from FOMO and really just don’t like this melting environment, I guess I’ll wait and see…..
When there is so much “free” money / stimulus but various governments and money printing by central banks, is it really a bubble or a result of devaluation of currencies hence a new normal?
A devaluation of money includes inflation. Inflation means lower growth. Until you see inflation, the money printed doesn’t matter if you’re in an asset. When the inflation finally lands, the economy shifts.
OK. If there is inflation and everything costs more, why would assets prices go down or housing bubble burst? I could name one reason for that. Since everything costs more but incomes don’t catch up with inflation, then less money left in the pocket, then less affordability. But, in areas such as GTA, housing prices have been disconnected from incomes for a quite while, so what’s new in that?
Mostly because to inflate away the overvaluations in housing and avoid a correction, you’d need extremely high, sustained inflation for a decade or more. Until that happens there’s a significant overhang on some asset valuations based on historical ratios, as housing and the stock market have appreciated at rates way higher than base inflation for years.
Ultimately though as you can imagine if there’s high inflation AND a prolonged housing price collapse, it may cushion the total amplitude of said collapse, as buyers at the end of the price-action get to pay in significantly devalued Canadian dollars.
by* various governments
It only been 6years and boc and the liberals have completely ruined are country.Local news along the 401 every town has a homeless crises
from Windsor to Quebec.Looking at 4bdr 3 bath houses with two car garage for 389000 in Orlando that you can rent out as Disney house.
FLORIDA IS
CHEAPER
Tell me again, what party was in power when 40-year zero down payment mortgages were a thing?
Home values haven’t actually increased….Every Canadian dollar you earn is worth less and is reflected in the price of things…Like houses. I wish people understood this. It isn’t a good thing when a house is 30% more YOY for no fundamental reason. All is says is your standard of living is deteriorating.
That is not true. Home prices are inflated. Home prices will deflate when the debt burden gets worse that is how the system works.
Exactly, blaming home price acceleration on dollar inflation is a completely false narrative. Home prices are growing absent any real inflation, that’s why housing in Canada is a massive bubble. If it was truly inflation driving house prices higher then there would be no bubble, because the inflation-adjusted cost of a house in Canada would be static, as is usually the case in a “normal” housing market.
“The best way to get people off of welfare is to provide Universal Basic Income” – Trudeau