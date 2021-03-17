BC’s First-Time Real Estate Buyers Drop To The Lowest Rate In Years

First-time buyers are said to be driving BC’s residential boom, but that’s not what data shows. BC Government property transfers do reveal more first-time buyers in January. The catch is they failed to grow as quickly as total home sales. First-time homebuyers now represent the smallest part of the market in years.

First-Time Buyers Fail To Keep Up With Total Home Sales

There’s more first-time homebuyers in BC, but they’re failing to keep up with rising home sales. The province had 1,070 first-time buyers in January, up 17.1% from a year before. Total transactions grew by 24.2% over the same period though. This means first-time buyers aren’t scaling as quickly as total home sales.

BC First-Time Real Estate Buyers Transactions

The number of BC real estate transactions that involved a first-time homebuyers.Source: BC Land Registry Data, Better Dwelling.

Greater Vancouver real estate represented fewer than half of those transactions. Of the province’s first-time buyers, 469 were buyers in Metro Vancouver. This was an increase of 29.6% compared to the same month a year before. The ratio is an improvement, but first-time buyers in the region are still underrepresented compared to the province… which isn’t doing too hot.

BC’s First-Time Buyers Fall To Smallest Ratio In Years

First-time buyers failing to keep up with the province’s total growth, means a smaller rate. First-time buyers were 9.65% of transactions in January, down from 10.28% in the same month a year before. That’s the smallest rate in at least two years, but likely goes back much further.

BC First-Time Real Estate Buyer Rate

The percent of BC real estate transactions that involved a first-time homebuyers.Source: BC Land Registry Data, Better Dwelling.

Greater Vancouver improved a little more, but still represented a small segment. The region’s first-time buyers represented 4.2% of the province’s sales in January. This was up from 4.1% of transactions compared to a year ago. Not exactly a huge part of sales, but it did manage to move a little faster than the total rate of buyers.

If first-time buyers aren’t driving sales, what is? Typically real estate functions as a property ladder. First-time buyers scoop homes, and existing homeowners upgrade. If the rate of first-time buyers fails to keep up with the total, it means more existing homeowners are buying property. Either a lot of people are getting divorced, or there’s significant investor and second home demand.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.