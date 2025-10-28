Canadian Private-Sector Business Count Falls To 2023 Low

Canada’s private-sector business environment is worse than headline data suggests. Statistics Canada (StatCan) data shows active businesses were little changed in July, but a closer look reveals the economy has seen big changes. Active business growth is increasingly concentrated in sectors dependent on public spending. The headline data has obscured reality, masking a sharp erosion in the broader business environment.
Canadian Business Growth Flat—Until Public Spending Is Excluded
Canadian businesses showed relatively flat movement in the latest data. There were ~938,500 active businesses in July, virtually flat from a month prior and a year before. The opening and closing rate both came in at 5.0%, with businesses closing and opening at the fastest rate since December 2024. However, excluding publicly funded sectors reveals that private industry is doing much worse.
StatCan provides a little-known supplement that excludes education, health care, and social services (EHS). The grouping isn’t a coincidence—those industries are non-market, and primarily funded by public and charitable contributions. If the goal is to understand the current business environment, excluding the trio isolates the noise from government service expansion.
Canada’s Private-Sector Shrinks To Smallest Share of Businesses On Record
The share of Canadian active businesses excluding education, health care, and social services (EHS), %.
Source: Statistics Canada; Better Dwelling.
Excluding EHS, Canada had ~817,700 active businesses in July—flat from June but down 0.3% (-2,500) year-over-year. This isn’t just the fewest active businesses since April 2023—the count represented just 87.1% of the headline total. Private business is the smallest share in StatCan’s available data, which goes back to 2015.
Over the past year, Canada’s headline business count shows net growth of ~600 active businesses in July. EHS accounted for ~3,100 of those businesses—displacing, rather than contributing to private-sector growth. The result: headline business growth now depends on publicly funded sectors rather than a broad-based expansion.
Canadian Private Sector Business Closures Outpace Openings
Canadian active business openings vs closures, ex-EHS. Rolling 12-month sum, in thousands.
Source: Statistics Canada.
Canada’s problem facilitating active businesses ex-EHS is also worsening. The segment saw ~42,000 businesses open in July, up 4.9% from a month prior and up 6.8% from last year. In contrast, the segment saw ~43,400 closures in July, up 8.5% in the month and 12.4% from last year. The pace of closures is growing at roughly twice the rate of openings.
The shift has become a clear trend. In the 12 months ending in July 2025, there were ~499,300 active business closures—about 0.75% more than openings. The rolling 12-month sum of closures has outpaced openings since November 2024.
Headline data for active businesses already painted a picture of a slowing economy, but stripping government-adjacent businesses reveals the private sector is being hit even harder. While trade tensions have added pressure, the weakness began earlier, pointing to deeper issues with consumption or competitiveness. As a result, the problem is unlikely to disappear even when trade tensions ease.
Gee I wonder if pouring all our money into housing had an effect on this?
What percentage of the economy is housing now?
Now the chickens have come home to roost……
Time to pay the piper.
Government waste and greed are causing this. In the construction business in Vancouver area there are approximately 30 odd business licenses needed to operate. Each town area needs you to buy a license every year at $ 200-400 and do the paperwork. Its a total waste of time and money for a small contractor. On top of that forms from the provincial and federal government fill your inbox daily asking for duplicate information already suppled.
Small business owners need one and only one government entity to deal with not 60 or 100 otherwise no one will start a business.