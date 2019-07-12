Canadian Non-Bank Mortgage Lenders Held Over 34,000 Overdue Mortgages

Canadian real estate owners are turning to non-bank lenders across the country. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) released the first results of its Survey of Non-Bank Mortgage Lenders. Unfortunately, since it’s the first survey, historical comparisons can’t be made. Though it does shine a light on a relatively opaque industry. The most interesting insight revealed is how many households are on the brink delinquency.

Non-Bank Mortgage Lenders

Non-bank mortgage lenders are a big part of the Canadian real estate industry. In Q4 2018, non-bank mortgage lenders held over 1.7 million residential mortgages. The value of the mortgage debt held adds up to $325.5 billion at the end of the same quarter. These lenders sound unofficial, but they’re a huge segment of the country’s borrowing. The biggest difference from a consumer perspective is you have to get one of these from a mortgage broker vs a traditional bank. Being a non-deposit taking institutions, these lenders don’t usually have branches.

Non-bank mortgage lenders sound less legit, but they’re incredibly important to the market. They provide liquidity. The increased liquidity and competition helps to keep rates low. In fact, some non-bank lenders have lower rates than traditional banks. For example, the country’s largest non-bank mortgage lender currently has lower rates posted than a Big Six bank. That isn’t to say they’re always better than a bank (some provide nose-bleed rates), but they aren’t always worse either.

Non-Bank Mortgage Lenders Held Over $325 Billion In Debt

Non-bank mortgage lenders held just over a fifth of institutionally held mortgage debt. The lenders held $325.5 billion in mortgage debt, spread over 1.7 million mortgages. Uninsured was $188 billion of the total, spread over 1.1 million of the mortgages. That works out to 57.8% of the value, and over 65% of the mortgages. In other words, more than half of the debt is not insured.

Canadian Non-Bank Mortgages Outstanding

Over 152,000 New Mortgages Issued In Q4 2018

Non-bank mortgage lenders are showing huge growth. In Q4 2018, non-bank mortgage lenders extended 152,554 mortgages, which represent 9% of the total mortgages held in the quarter. The value of those mortgages was $39.3 billion, representing 12.1% of the total value of mortgages held. There were 93,197 (61.1%) uninsured mortgages issued in that number, worth about $22.8 billion (58%) of the debt. Unfortunately, since this is the first survey data published, we don’t have year-over-year growth. Though increasing the amount of mortgages by nearly 10% is a huge growth metric by itself.

Canadian Non-Bank Mortgages Extended Q4 2018

The new mortgages extended in the most recent quarter were substantially larger than the average held. Uninsured mortgages extended had an average value of $244,617 in Q4 2018, 43.86% higher than the total average. Insured mortgages extended had an average value of $278,537 in Q4 2018, 20.66% higher than the average of the total held. Yes, the existing mortgages likely paid down a substantial amount on their mortgage debt. Still, nearly one in ten mortgages held by non-bank lenders were extended in just the quarter.

Over 34,000 Mortgages Were In Arrears In The Quarter

Finally, Canadians now have some insight into the number of mortgages in arrears at non-bank lenders. There were 34,638 mortgages in arrears in Q4 2018, representing $6.4 billion in value. Uninsured mortgages represented 21,641 of the mortgages, with a value of $4.0 billion – or 62% of the value and number of mortgages. The ratio of mortgages in arrears is ~2% for both the number of mortgages and the dollar volume. For those unaware, a mortgage in arrears means the borrower is overdue by at least a day.

More serious mortgages in arrears are on par with traditional bank lenders. There were 4,249 mortgages in arrears by over 90 days in Q4 2018, worth a combined value of $930.4 million. Only 2,524 of those were uninsured, with a value of $587.2 million. Mortgages in arrears over 90 days represent 0.25% of all mortgages held by non-bank lenders. The ratio of mortgages in arrears over 90 days is the same as those published by the banker’s association.

Canadian Non-Bank Mortgages In Arrears

The hidden gem here is the difference between mild delinquencies and severe. Credit agencies warn the more late payments made, the higher the risk of default. It might seem innocent when a payment is “only” 30 days overdue. But borrowers that are behind on payments are more vulnerable to shock. To put it bluntly, there’s households finding it hard to make payments when times are good. What happens to these households when times are rough?

