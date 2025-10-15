Canadian New Vehicle Sales Flash Another Recession Sign

Canada just got another recession warning—falling new vehicle sales. Statistics Canada (StatCan) data shows new motor vehicle sales fell sharply in August, marking the biggest drop for the month since 2010. Durable goods like vehicles and homes see sales fall after the peak of the business cycle, signaling a recession that can’t be managed with simple rate cuts.

Durable Goods Mean A Durable Economy: Why Vehicle & Home Sales Lead The Economy

New vehicles are durable goods—big-ticket purchases meant to last years. The category includes appliances, furniture, home renovations, and machinery (and tools!). These purchases rely on both financing and consumer confidence, offering a key read on household and economic health.

Falling vehicle sales signal consumer hesitation or tighter credit—way before it hits retail. A housing downturn may be a sentiment blip, but when other durable goods slump in tandem, it’s a clear sign the business cycle has peaked.

Canadian New Motor Vehicle Sales Saw The Biggest Drop Since 2010

Canadian new motor vehicle sales: Month-over-month change for August.

Source: Statistics Canada; Better Dwelling.

Canadian new motor vehicle sales made an unusually large decline in August, falling 7.1% to 167,000 units. That’s just 0.5% higher than last year, despite population growth and pent-up demand from the pandemic-era shortage. Monthly moves don’t usually stand out, but this one does: the 10-year average for August is 1.6% growth. Instead, the recent drop marked the largest decline for the month since 2010.

The link to a recession year isn’t a coincidence. Declines in new vehicle sales preceded downturns in 2014, 2008, the late ’90s, the early ’90s, and the early ’80s. The declines have persistently clustered around Canada’s past recessions.

Canadians Are Suddenly Spending A Lot Less On New Cars & Trucks

Canadian new motor vehicle average sale price.

Source: Statistics Canada; Better Dwelling.

Spending on new vehicles is falling fast. The total dollar volume in August held steady at $9.15 billion, but that’s 1.7% lower than last year. With 167,000 units sold, the average sale price fell to $54,800—down 0.8% from July and 2.1% lower than last year. Adjusted for inflation, the price drop is even more severe.

But the biggest red flag is the unusually sharp reversal from December’s record high. Average sale prices typically peak in December and ease into spring—but this year’s pullback was a historic move. Since December 2024, prices have dropped 8.2%, or roughly $4,000, to the lowest level since April. It’s the sharpest December-to-August decline since 2008. There’s that global financial crisis era again.

Canadian new vehicle sales didn’t just slip—they posted the sharpest erosion since the Global Financial Crisis. The drop was unusually large, rarely seen post-2000. Sales, dollar volumes, and average prices all fell together—a rare alignment that typically signals recession. The downturn is unfolding the fastest since 2008, warning this isn’t a lull—it’s the cycle turning.