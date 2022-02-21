Canadian New Home Construction Begins To Slow As Forecasts Call Fewer Starts

Canadian new housing construction is slowing, but remains above pre-pandemic levels. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) data shows new housing starts slowed in January 2022. The number of new homes to start construction fell below last year’s level. Financial institutions forecast this will continue for at least a couple of years.

Canadian New Home Building Is Slowing Down

Canadian housing starts are trending lower, and falling below expectations. The seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of new home starts fell to 230,754 units in January. It was 3% lower than last year, but 6% lower than forecast expectations. Not as high as the peak reached due to the easy money boom, but elevated above usual.

Canadian New Housing Starts

The seasonally adjusted annual rate of new housing starts across Canada.

Source: CMHC; Better Dwelling.

Yes, Even Cities Are Seeing New Home Construction Slow

Urban starts, those in cities with at least 10,000 people, represent the lion’s share of new construction. In January, the SAAR of urban starts reached 204,428 new homes, down 5% from the previous year. It’s a slow down but 1.0% higher than the market saw in 2020. Once again, this shows a slowdown but still a substantial amount of market activity.

Multi-Family Homes Slow Down But Single-Family Units Increased

New construction of multi-family units appears to be where the slowdown is occurring. The SAAR of new multi-family starts hit 144,332 units in January, down 9% from last year. The SAAR of single-family homes represented the remaining 60,096 units, up 7% over the same period. Easy to see why, with such low single-family inventory in the resale market.

New home building in Canada is down from a record peak, but remains elevated. Fewer builds compared to the frenzy, but still a substantial amount of activity. Desjardins has forecast slowing new construction over the next couple of years. BMO hinted at a similar assessment, saying the recent surge will help satisfy demand for years to come. Though once again, the level of construction is still high — just slowing down from peak.