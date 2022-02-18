Canadian New Home Construction Forecast To Slow Significantly: Desjardins

Canada’s recent housing boom is expected to satisfy demand for years. Last year, the country saw 271,200 new homes begin construction, up a whopping 25.1% from a year before. This is just under the record reached in 1976, and obviously much higher than normal. That might have been the top of this cycle, according to economists at Desjardins. Their latest forecast shows a big drop in the pace of new home starts as rates climb and demand falls.

Canadian New Home Starts Forecast To Fall 17%

Canada’s building boom is forecast to slow down this year. The institution sees 225,100 new home starts in 2022, down 17.0% from last year. Starts are forecast to further slow to 214,600 in 2023, down another 4.7% from the estimate from this year. It’s a substantial deceleration but more new homes are still being built than pre-2020.

Canadian New Home Starts

The number of new homes to start construction and the forecast.

Source: Desjardins; Better Dwelling.

Ontario New Home Starts Expected To Fall 22%

Ontario is forecast to see the most rapid slowdown of any province this year. The institution’s economists have forecast 77,000 new home starts this year. It works out to a 22.7% decline from last year, significantly larger than the national drop. Next year follows with a more modest decline of 4.5% from the estimate for this year. It’s very much contrary to the province’s recent housing plan. However, they aren’t the first institution to be on a totally different page.

Canadian New Home Starts Change

The annual percent change in the forecast number of new homes to start construction.

Source: Desjardins; Better Dwelling.

BC New Home Starts Forecast To Fall 14%

Canada’s priciest province is forecast to see housing starts slow, but not as much as average. They estimate BC will see 41,000 housing starts in 2022, down 13.9% from last year. It drops once again next year to 39,200 new homes, down 4.4% from the estimate from this year. BC’s slowdown is much slower than the national and Ontario forecasts.

The forecast is consistent with the industry as well as other financial institutions. BMO recently said they see the recent boom satisfying demand for a long time. They also believe the inventory issue will resolve after the Bank of Canada raises rates. On the resale side, CREA has also forecast demand will fall this year. Higher interest rates and eroded affordability isn’t a great recipe for strong sales.