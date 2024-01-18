Canada

Canadian Mortgage Rates May Resume Climb As Bond Yields Surge

Canadian real estate buyers have been motivated by falling mortgage rates, but that may change soon. Government of Canada (GoC) 5-year bond yields have been climbing sharply. The yield, which helps determine the cost of 5-year fixed rate mortgages, had been falling over the past few months, delivering relief to buyers. Over the course of just a few days, rising inflation expectations have sent bond yields soaring once again. 

Canada Has Seen Yields Fall & Lower Costs Over The Past Few Months

Cooling inflation and expectations of rate cuts have helped to trim bond yields significantly. The 5 Year Government bond yield had a peak market close of 4.41% back in the beginning of October. Shortly after it tumbled as low as 3.17% at the end of the year, more than a point in just a few short weeks. 

Consequently, it was believed mortgage rates had peaked. The 5-year fixed rate mortgage adjusted with a more than 1 point decline. Most economists don’t expect a higher overnight rate either, they’re forecasting cuts. At the start of the year, it seemed extremely unlikely that mortgage rates would move higher. A slightly different picture is emerging now. 

Government of Canada 5-Year Bond Yield

The Government of Canada (GoC) 5-year bond yield which helps to determine 5-year fixed rate mortgage costs. 

Canadian Mortgage Rates May Climb As Yields Surge

The GoC 5-Year bond yield has reversed course, rising significantly over a few days. This morning the rate opened at 3.5%, having added 0.23 points over the past week. Behind the reversal is a mild acceleration of inflation, demonstrating moderating CPI is easier said than done. 

What does this mean for mortgage rates? The rapid rise occurred over such a short period which means the 5-year fixed rate mortgage hasn’t had time to adjust. It’s not yet clear if this trend will stick around, but at the very least it’s likely to put a floor on falling rates in the near-term.

