Canadian Mortgage Debt Increased By $115 Billion — About 5% The Size of GDP

Record Canadian real estate sales and cheap money has led to a boom in mortgage debt. Bank of Canada (BoC) data shows residential mortgage credit hit an all-time high in March. That isn’t surprising, since it hasn’t fallen in Canada for a very long time. The rate at which it’s increasing is simply mind-blowing though. In just 12 months, homeowners added mortgage debt that was over the equivalent size of 5% of GDP.

Canadians Owe Over $1.67 Trillion In Residential Mortgage Debt

Residential mortgage debt hit a record high and is expected to continue doing so. The balance of mortgage credit hit $1.67 trillion in March, up 0.77% from a month before. Compared to the same month a year before, the increase works out to 7.39% higher. It’s really hard to appreciate how large this growth is without taking a dive into the numbers. Let’s start with the rate of growth.

Canadian Residential Mortgage Debt

Canadian Mortgage Credit Is Growing At The Fastest Rate Since 2011

The outstanding dollar amount of residential mortgage credit held by Canada’s instituional lenders.Source: BoC; Better Dwelling.

The annual rate of mortgage growth is the highest amount in nearly a decade. March’s annual rate of 7.39% was last this high in October 2011. Back then, the mountain of mortgage debt was only two-thirds this size, and it was right after a recession. Now it’s just moving forward by accelerated momentum and cheap credit.

Canadian Residential Mortgage Debt Change

Canadian Mortgage Credit Grew Over 5% The Size of GDP

The 12-month percent change in the outstanding dollar amount of residential mortgage credit held by Canada’s instituional lenders.Source: BoC; Better Dwelling.

To appreciate how big this number is, you need to look at it in dollar amounts. The 12-month dollar increase of mortgage debt works out to $115.39 billion as of March. It’s the largest 12-month increase ever. To give context to how big that number is, it’s over 5% the size of GDP. That’s just the mortgage debt added to the pile over the past 12 months. It is an astronomical amount of future income and economic activity pulled forward.

Canadian Residential Mortgage Debt Change

The 12-month dollar change in the outstanding amount of residential mortgage credit held by Canada’s instituional lenders.Source: BoC; Better Dwelling.

Back in 2019, Canada was almost off the mortgage credit bandwagon. The dollar value increase had reached the lowest level since 2011. People had been starting to allocate money into more productive economic segments. Then the pandemic happened, and the Bank of Canada leaned on mortgage credit growth. They even went so far as to endorse the mortgage credit growth as needed for the economy.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.