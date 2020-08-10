Canadian Mortgage Credit Growth Makes A Slight Dip, Previous Month Revised Lower

Mortgage debt is one of the only economic indicators growing these days. Bank of Canada (BoC) data shows the outstanding balance of mortgage credit increased in June. While the balance is at a new high, the rate of growth has stalled. The most recent data shows a slower annual rate of growth, expected to cool further as mortgage deferrals expire.

Canadians Owe Over $1.68 Trillion In Mortgage Debt

Canadian mortgage credit may have seen annual growth peak for the year. The balance of credit reached $1.68 trillion in June, up 0.55% from a month before. This represents an increase of 5.59%, when compared to the same month last year. This is very substantial growth, but there’s a few non-obvious takeaways.

Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit

The outstanding balance of Canadian mortgage credit.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

The monthly increase is getting smaller, and the annual rate of growth edged lower. The monthly increase works out to $9.27 billion for June, the smallest dollar increase since March 2020 – the onset of the pandemic. The annual rate of growth fell to 5.59% in June, which is only slightly smaller than the 5.60% increase for May. Not much of a decline, but the revisions soften the slowdown and payment deferrals boost growth.

Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit Change

The 12 month percent change of outstanding Canadian mortgage credit at large institutional lenders.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

May was originally reported as huge growth for mortgage markets, then revised lower. Originally May was reported as a 6.0% year-over-year increase last month. It appears the BoC revised these numbers about $6 billion lower, which makes annual growth just 5.6%. Revisions are relatively normal, but when they’re this big they can have a subjective impact. That is, high growth can make it seem like the market is growing quickly, psychologically stimulating a boom. When in reality the following boom was founded on little reasoning.

Over 16% of Mortgages Aren’t Being Paid

One other factor contributing to the high growth seen these days is deferrals. There’s over 760,000 mortgages on payment deferral at the large banks, about 16% of their mortgages. Since these accounts are not making payments, there’s less downward pressure on balances. In fact, since mortgage interest is accumulating, there’s significant upward pressure. It’s easier to grow when over one in ten people aren’t making payments, compared to a period where everyone is wearing down their balances.

Canadian mortgage growth is high, but there’s a few details that signify it may not mean what it usually does. Following one of the slowest years in history, there’s widespread payment deferrals helping to push balances higher. Whether this translates into real economic stimulus or just higher home sales remains to be seen.

