Canadian Inflation Surprises Higher, Property Taxes Soar Most Since 1992

Canadian inflation is picking up, surprising the market despite warnings the slowdown was temporary. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data shows the Consumer Price Index (CPI) accelerated sharply in October. Experts largely reiterated their expectations of a double-rate cut by next month. However, the data used by the central bank to justify the last double-cut has shifted to tell the exact opposite story needed.

Canadian Inflation Made A Sharp Climb, Reversing Sharp Drop

Annual growth rate of the consumer price index (CPI).

Source: Stat Can.

Canadian headline inflation made an aggressive push higher. The annual growth of CPI climbed 0.4 points to 2.0% in October, which is right back to where it was in August. The increase was driven by smaller declines in energy prices, which were behind September’s downtick. Also adding upward pressure was an acceleration in grocery (+3.0%), and the return of transportation (+0.2%) price growth.

Core inflation, which minimizes the volatility observed in headline CPI climbed even higher. The Bank of Canada (BoC) preferred measure added 0.2 points to 2.5% in October. Both measures are heading in the wrong direction, with the traditionally more “stable” measure approaching the upper bound.

Canadian Shelter Costs Decelerate, Helping To Slow Inflation

Shelter is the largest component of CPI, and it showed some easing but remained elevated. CPI-Shelter fell 0.2 points to show annual growth of 4.8% in October. Easing pressure on the Shelter segment was reduced mortgage interest costs, which shed another 2 points to 14.7%. That may seem really high, but it’s a big drop from the 30.9% increase reported in August 2023.

Mortgage interest inclusion in CPI is a circular issue. Interest costs depend on inflation readings, but inflation readings include interest costs. It’s as poorly planned as it sounds, since inflation rises with rate hikes and falls with rate cuts. A lot of issues there, introducing a downward bias to inflation readings being a major one. Most advanced economies avoid this fiasco by excluding interest costs, including the US.

Stat Can made special note of the unusually high level of property taxes and special charges. The subcomponent’s annual growth hit 6.0% in October, the highest since 1992. It’s an interesting year to match, considering it was right after the last housing boom, when carrying costs began to reflect price growth. A lag is typical between rising property values, the cost of living, and the increased cost of carrying services.



Stat Can further noted that all provinces saw atypical growth regarding property taxes and special charges. The segment is based on the assessed home values, municipal and provincial tax rates, municipal levies for services such as wastewater and garbage collection, and homeowner tax rebates.

Bank of Canada Still Expected To Cut In Dec, Despite Data Shifting

This morning’s data didn’t have much of an impact on the outlook for BoC rate decisions. Banks like RBC reiterated expectations of another supersized 50 basis point (bp) cut to the overnight rate in December. It follows the one made just a few weeks prior that the BoC justified with falling CPI and a growing output gap, the latter meaning the economy is underperforming its capacity.

However, the last rate decision was already odd, given the BoC’s notes. In the July 2024 Monetary Policy Report (MPR), the central bank noted CPI will see a transitory decline due to a base-year effect on gas prices. They anticipated a short-lived decline, which appears to be precisely what’s happening.

A major GDP revision from Stat Can makes the decision more questionable. The agency’s revision shows the economy was doing much better than anticipated, eliminating the output gap and placing the economy closer to excessive demand. There’s still a few more data points before the central bank makes its decision and a lot can change by then, but for now—no experts have revised their outlook for December.