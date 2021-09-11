Canadian Household Debt Is Rising Faster Than Income At A Record Rate

Canadian household indicators are showing their debt problems are rapidly resurfacing. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data shows the ratio of household debt to disposable income surged in Q2 2021. This measure indicates debt is growing faster than the rate of income. Debt as a ratio of income has actually never seen such fast annual growth in Canada.

Canadian Households Have $1.73 In Debt For Every Dollar They Make

Canadian households are borrowing much faster than their incomes are growing. Household credit market debt to disposable income reached 173.08% in Q2 2021. That’s up 0.30% percent from the previous quarter, and a massive 8.61% larger than the same quarter last year. More bluntly put, Canadians on average had $1.59 in debt for every dollar they made last year. Now they have $1.73 in debt for every dollar they made last quarter.

Canadian Household Debt To Income

The ratio of Canadian household market credit to disposable income.

Source: Stat Can; Better Dwelling.

Households See The Ratio of Debt to Income Rise At A Record Rate

The jump from last year sounds big, but it needs to be seen in context to truly appreciate how large it is. The 8.61% annual increase is the largest seen going back to at least the 90s, but likely much further. It’s unusual for central banks to stimulate credit to this extent while households are borrowing.

Canadian Household Debt To Income Change

The annual percent change in the ratio of Canadian household market credit to disposable income.

Source: Stat Can; Better Dwelling.

Canada’s Boost To Household Income Was Transitory

The boosted credit growth is only partially due to credit outpacing disposable income. The other (larger) contributor is the pandemic’s distortion of disposable income readings. Government transfers at the start of the pandemic were much larger than the income lost at the time. It initially averaged two dollars of income support, for every dollar of income lost.

The temporarily boosted disposable income pushed the credit to debt ratio lower. In Q2 2020, the ratio fell to the lowest since 2009, losing 12.7% from the previous quarter. It would be amazing to see that kind of movement, but alas — that was simply a data skew. People were paying off more debt, but not to the extent the indicator might have implied to some.

There is a lot of focus on how costs have been skewed by temporary base effects, but not a lot on income. However, there was absolutely a temporary boost to disposable income. Support is now tapering, and debt indicators are rising close to pre-pandemic data. Experts currently see the most generous of supports completely gone by November. At that point, we’ll get a clearer picture of household finances, without the data skews.

