Canadian Home Prices “Need” To Be High To Pay For Retirements: PM

Canadian real estate prices have surged in almost every market, with a typical home price doubling in many regions. A median household in major cities like Toronto and Vancouver would need to save over 20 years for just the down payment, more than 3x the historic average. Seems absurd? The outlandish scenario was apparently a part of everyone’s retirement plan, according to Canada’s government.
That’s according to statements made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in an interview with the Globe & Mail’s City Space podcast. “Housing needs to retain its value… It’s a huge part of people’s potential for retirement and future nest egg,” he explained when discussing affordability.
The statement is shocking. If the intention was to never lower home prices, what was with the tens of billions spent on improving affordability about? We’ve long argued many of the measures implemented were actually to reinforce prices, not lower them. But let’s look past all of that, and get to the most disturbing part of that sentence.
Home prices are based on the liquidity of buyers, provided by the next generation. By arguing elevated home prices are required for retirement, they’re effectively arguing that future generations should be billed for the retirement of older households.
It would make sense if younger generations weren’t already picking up the tab in much more equitable ways. There’s the national pension, the CPP—where the contribution rate has climbed 3x since the 1970s to make up for the fact it underperformed index funds over the past 18 years. There’s also the spending related to Old Age Security (OAS), and the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS).
In addition, virtually all provinces participate in property tax relief for seniors. BC, for example, allows homeowners 55 or older to defer property taxes at a rate below inflation. The program isn’t means-tested either, so the entrepreneurial senior that owns BC’s most expensive property can defer the more than $200k in annual property taxes owned if they choose, with taxpayers picking up the balance of that deferred cost. The generosity of young adults knows no bounds.
By pretending the burden of home value liquidity is the sole means, they aren’t just ignoring these contributions. They’re compounding the retirement problem for those who don’t own a home into their old age. Policymakers also know the wealth disparity between renters and homeowners exists.
“The difference between someone who’s rented all their lives versus someone who is a homeowner in terms of the money they have for retirement is massive, and that’s not necessarily always fair,” explained the PM on the podcast.
However, the problem appears to be framed as something only young adults face. It appears they’re wilfully ignorant of the fact seniors don’t always own a home. National pensions were supposed to create a buffer so we could shed the Victorian Era concept of only land-holding people deserving prosperity.
While it’s just a few statements, it should be a wakeup to the way policymakers at all levels in Canada view the problem. When it comes to older households, the argument is that elevated home prices are essential for a proper retirement. When it comes to young adults, they’re told they need to get used to the prospect of never owning a home.
If you’re a young adult pondering what that combination of logic means, be careful asking it in public. Apparently Canada’s national police service considers young adults finding out they’ll never own a home is one of the biggest threats to the country.
A good argument for why people should always buy real estate, because homeowners are the only ones who vote. That means they’ll always have a government that takes care of the market, rigging it for the upside.
Deferring to my favorite Punwasi quote: “If government’s could control prices, there would never be any asset crashes.”
Inefficient markets can only be propped up by further inefficiencies. The more inefficient, the harder the correction will be on people. At this point, the OECD sees it taking 40+ years to get back to normal.
They say Millennials are the most educated class in history but the oldest are 44, and most think another 40 years and they’ll finally get a diluted version of what boomers got when they hit 18.
Ask 2008 America how effective preserving its bubble was? Or more pricely, Japan in the 80s who obliterated their economy for generations.
Keep in mind Japan wasn’t always a monoculture. It became one after the housing bubble, and policymakers directed the anger into xenophobia, blaming immigrants instead of the bankers that demolished its economy.
Homeowners are the only ones who vote? A good argument could be made for that, but its not the case, live at home 18 year old who get the GST rebate check are happy to vote for whoever is sending the check, as easy buy of votes with the real taxpayers money
Haha. He’s even sloppier than I thought.
Can you imagine the PM doing an interview with Foch for BD? Heads of central banks and politicians will, but we all know why these chicken shit politicians wouldn’t talk housing with someone that’s not just trying to pump the market.
The Pm is clearly not very bright. His govt used rapidly appreciating house values to cover for what has been the worst decade for gdp in Canada in 90 years. We had housing prices almost double during the COVID recession?
The problem is when banks and governments create money based on mortgage volumes and dodgey appraisals of collateral, it does one thing? Creates inflation. So we know trudeaus housing and bank regulation has put us here.
Even worse, his partisan policies meant that only the liberal areas really made money this way. So now that rates went up, either wages have to double, or prices have to fall. Trudeau and Freeland are trying to kick the inevitable crash down the road till another election. They are doing this by blowing billions on some vague supply program, designed to maintain prices for liberals?
We need prices to come down by 50% in the gta, Ottawa, gvr to fix this. Trudeau doesn’t want that till he figures he can get re elected, or will dump it on the PCs.
You’ll own nothing and be miserable.
I’ve thought about this long and hard, and they’re intentionally trying to create a worker society in Canada.
– Tell Boomers young adults don’t want kids, even thought they can’t afford a second bedroom nevermind kids.
– Say they need to import immigrants to make up for the lack of kids.
– Build housing for “families” that are 233sqft, and call it the “goal” for affordable housing.
The GOAL is to have a workforce that only provides cheap labor and has few other commitments outside of work.
Going to be blindsided by media. None of them even mentioned the time the immigration minister outright said international students are “lucrative” and needed for big box store labor.
Housing, Similar to the completely broken and dysfunctional health care system (which the Feds set the rules provinces operate under)
The political courage to address the issues that will be good for the country doesn’t exist.
Justin Trudeau famously said that the budget will balance itself.
This is another pearl coming from Justin
Increased real estate prices should be a by-product of a healthy economy.
Using real estate as a tool brings Canada to a ridiculously high unaffordability, adding to it disastrous municipalities that block the flow of normal construction pace, and provincial rent control policies used as vote-buying tool.
Municipalities’ property tax increased by 40% in the last 5 years, rent less than 10%.
Canada’s housing market becomes chaos.
Both sides played a role in housing , resources and policy. Blaming any government when a simple Google search shows easy qualifications and ultra low rates led to unsustainable purchase power for housing as well as high value items and lifestyle. Banks warned way back but no one listened and now it’s about taking sides
You better own a home or you are screwed when you are 65 unless you are a Government worker with an indexed generous pension with great benefits. A large cost of a new home is made up of lot fees, development fees, permits, land transfer cost, HST etc. That can easily reach $400K in total Government costs. Hard to see how its possible for prices to come down and it says existing houses are very cheap, since its impossible to replace at current cost…
Only possible way to reduce price of existing housing is to reduce population by a large amount, eg when 600K English speaking refugees fled Quebec in the 80’s house prices dropped dramatically for 15+ years… Rent much lower and property values a little lower even today..
Canadian Home Prices “Need” To Be High To Pay For Retirements: We didn’t all work for the Government and receive an uninterruptible income. Over two-thirds of workers worked in the private sector and may never receive an indexed pension. Many workers in the private sector have had numerous jobs, and some businesses/companies no longer exist.
This is a typical statement made by the PM since he has received a taxpayer cheque all his life. Competing on the global stage isn’t part of the PM’s nor Pierre Poilievre’s knowledge. Who do we elect now? Uniformed “A” or uniformed “B”?
This disparity is regional. Alberta real estate has barely moved since 2007-2008. $450k home is now $480k in 2024. Whereas Lower Mainland BC, Toronto, Southern Ontario, Montreal have won the lottery. No wonder new immigrants are moving to Alberta. Real estate is Affordable, many west coasters cashing out on there winnings.
What I have noticed is that the new generations do not seem willing to sacrifice an expensive lifestyle filled with travel, expensive social outings, expensive consumer goods, etc, rather than severely cutting back on these things for awhile and saving that money. I have many examples of young people restricting their discretionary spending and in under ten years buying their first home or other high priced items or living in Mexico and commuting back for camp jobs or, in one case, earning enough in ten years to retire at 32. It seems that people feel entitled to send all their money on luxuries like travel/vacations, unneeded, top of the line products, etc. and then complain that they don’t have the money for a down payment and expect that the rest of society is responsible to help them. I would love to see how such a person actually spends their money. Sacrifices are needed to get ahead, not handouts.
This is common that Canadians see American media and think it’s the same economy. It really isn’t.
American Millennials have never done better & the US economy per capita has been booming straight time since the Global Financial Crisis. Canadians have been doing worse and worse since 2017. US Millennials are jetting around. Canadian Millennials can barely afford rent.
You can’t have it both ways fearless leader. You just hit future pension plans with a tax grab and now you want to keep prices high for future pension plans? #KeystoneKops