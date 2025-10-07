Canadian Gold Imports See Historic Surge As Investors Brace For Turmoil

Canadian investors are trading in their loonies for shiny rocks—and it’s an ominous sign in plain sight. Statistics Canada (StatCan) data shows unwrought precious metal imports surged in August, driven by gold. It was the second-largest buying spree on record, so large it distorted national trade figures. Paired with the recent erosion in investment and record capital outflows, the volume suggests investors aren’t hedging—they’re bracing for impact.

Canadian Gold Demand Surges To 2nd Highest Level On Record

Canadian unwrought gold, silver, and platinum metal monthly imports (primarily gold).

Source: StatCan; Better Dwelling.

Canadians have developed an appetite for gold this year. Seasonally adjusted imports of unwrought gold, silver, and platinum metals reached $2.51 billion in August, more than triple (+346%) July and 33.4% higher than August 2024. The increase is almost entirely due to a surge in demand for Swiss and South African gold, according to StatCan. It was the second largest gold haul in Canadian history, second only to April 2025.

Canadians Bought So Much Gold It Distorted National Import Data

The surge wasn’t just huge—it was large enough to distort Canada’s import data. The balance of trade shows imports grew 0.9% in August, but if we exclude the historic gold buying: imports fell by 1.0%. The imports masked the erosion in trade data, especially in key areas like machinery (-9.5%), and a trade deficit widening to $6.3 billion, the worst level since 2020.

Wait—doesn’t Canada export a lot of gold? Unwrought precious metal exports fell 7.6% in August, posting a third consecutive decline, and StatCan specified gold is behind the drop. The agency notes this was almost entirely due to declining exports to the US, though it isn’t clear if growing domestic demand was behind the shift.

Canadian Investors Flee To Gold In Record Volumes For Safety

Canadian real estate prices: A typical home priced in Canadian dollars vs the equivalent price in ounces of gold.

Source: World Gold Council; US Federal Reserve; CREA; Better Dwelling.

Rising unwrought gold demand is often an ominous sign. Unlike wrought gold—used for jewelry, coins, or industrial components—where rising consumption is generally a sign of household strength, this is different. Unwrought gold includes bars, ingots, doré, or other semi-processed states not worked into final products. It’s a financial-grade weapon for protection from economic volatility.

Investors buy gold for a few reasons, but virtually all of them are a flight to safety: A hedge against currency or inflation, mitigation of geopolitical risk, portfolio diversification, and/or low/negative real rates. With policymakers deploying pandemic-era sized deficits, and the Bank of Canada admitting uncertainty around inflation, the message is clear: risk has reached alarming levels.

The Great Canadian flight to gold is one of the rare instances where the picture worsens with more context. Investors aren’t just in a flight for shiny rocks—foreign and domestic investment in Canada is cooling, and investment capital is fleeing in record volumes. More recently, that capital has been accompanied by record outflows of Canadians themselves.