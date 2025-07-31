Canadian GDP Growth: Fictional Rent Fuels Over $1 In $10, More Than Oil

Canada’s economy posted a mild contraction, but the bigger issue is what’s driving the remaining growth. Statistics Canada (StatCan) data shows real GDP fell 0.1% in May, up just 1.2% from last year. That’s slow—but the biggest issue is how much of that came from imputed housing activity. Imputed rent from owner-occupied homes—a theoretical estimate—accounted for over 12% of annual GDP growth, quietly taking up more space in Canada’s economy than many real industries.

Canadian Owner-Occupied Rents Play Increasing Role In GDP

The owner-occupied segment of GDP shows the imputed rent paid by homeowners. It’s not rent that homeowners actually pay, but a statistical construct: the estimated value of rent they would pay if they rented their own home. These theoretical rents are taking up a growing share of Canadian GDP.

Canadian GDP Growth: Fictional Rents Fueled Over 1 In 10 Dollars

Canadian GDP growth: Owner-occupied housing’s contribution to annual GDP growth.

Source: Statistics Canada; Better Dwelling.

Canada is increasingly reliant on imputed rents from owner-occupied housing—now a multi-billion dollar “industry” on paper. Over the past year, this segment accounted for 12.5% of real GDP growth—more than $1 in $10—outpacing most actual industries in its contribution. Yup, fictional rents contributed more to GDP growth than oil and gas extraction, which represented about 7% of total growth.

The owner-occupied housing component now accounts for 8.5% of total real GDP. The ratio only breached the 8% level in 2015, and hadn’t gone above 7% before 2009. Since the low-rate era post-Global Financial Crisis (GFC), the country’s output is more reliant on hypothetical market rents that homeowners would pay. Oil and gas extraction is about 3.3% for those curious.

Canadian GDP More Reliant On Fictional Rents Than Oil & Gas

The indicator is problematic in many ways but there are two key ways it overstates growth. The first is the influence of marginal rents, which are rental prices in the current market. A housing shortage can drive up rents for those actively looking for units, as well as the imputed rents paid—even if it has little impact on secure homeowners. Rapid rental inflation leads to rapid inflation of imputed rents. This boosts GDP, even though higher rents mean less disposable income, which drags down economic growth.

Second is Schrödinger’s disposable income: Imputed rents are counted as housing consumption, yet that same income is available to drive spending elsewhere. This makes GDP look stronger than the cash economy, especially during downturns. A collapse in economic activity can be made up with higher rents that don’t have to be absorbed at scale, but only by new renters.

Ultimately, we should ask what’s the purpose of GDP? It’s often seen as a benchmark for the economy, helping to provide quantitative feedback that can be fine-tuned. But it doesn’t do that—it’s easily gamed and reflects non-market activity. It serves more as a broad indicator of the value of economic activity, without regard to why it’s important or how the country is doing.