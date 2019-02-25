Canadian Borrowing Rates Are Climbing, But Growth Is Slowing

Canadian lenders have started to stall on rising rates. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show the effective borrowing rate held for five consecutive weeks by February 15. The stall, rarely seen prior to 2016, also came with deceleration of annual growth.
The Effective Borrowing Rate
The weekly effective borrowing rate is the typical cost of borrowing that week. The number is an index composed of mortgage and consumer rates, and includes discounted as well as posted. The data is from consumer and residential mortgage reports, as well as institutional lenders. The index more accurately reflects what households are paying, as opposed to using a single posted rate. Posted rates are great, but ask someone at your bank how many people pay it? The answer is probably very few, unless they have not so excellent credit.
Typical Canadian Borrowing Rates Are Up Over 11%
The cost of borrowing is stalling at an almost decade high. The effective borrowing rate reached 3.99% on February 15, up 11.14% from the year before. This is the fifth consecutive week the rate has maintained the level. The rate stalled at the highest level since 2009, and shows some hesitation to raise them further. Prior to 2016, it was unusual to see the effective borrowing rate stall this long – higher or lower.
Canadian Household Borrowing Rate
The Bank of Canada’s weekly effective borrowing rate for Canadian households. The number is a weighted average of interest rates on mortgage and consumer credit products.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
The annual pace of growth is also beginning to decelerate. The 11.14% annual growth rate is 29.49% lower than the same period last year. Prior to that, we’ve seen mostly negative or flat growth in recent time. The growth rate is still very high, but is starting to cool down after sprinting higher.
Canadian Household Borrowing Rate Change
The 12 month percent change for the effective interest rate households faced on Feb 15.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
The effective borrowing rate is starting to look a little tired. The rate is following an irregular multi-week stall with another multi-week stall. The growth rate is also significantly lower than the same month last year. This may be a sign that consumers can’t take the rate hike, or banks are hesitant due to falling credit growth
Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.
7 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
The economy is doing so well, we’ve reached a non-regular resistance point for rates. /s
It looks lie 4 might just be a psychological level for lenders, not an actual resistance level. We’ll see a 4 handle if the Big Five report “good” results this week.
You should look into the spread between a variable and 5 year. I’ve seen a lot of reports on the 5 year coming down, but nothing on variable rates falling.
I don’t believe variable rates have fallen since last Spring.
Bank of Canada cannot reduce rate because it will send the message that Canada economy is weak and could send the Canadian dollars lower versus US dollars and creating broader wide inflation in Canada. Look at AUS dollar for an example of that.
Bank raising mortage rate because they need to raise CPG rate to attract saving because some Canada are late or not paying their mortgage anymore by cause or raising Canada inflation:food, municipale taxes, Carbon taxes.
It is back to 2009 levels. Congrats to all who need to borrow to buy RE (including me), today we have prices 2-3 times of those in 2009 🙂
Just a matter of time before prices fall further. At least where I am (Brantford) and my budget range ($450K>) prices have already dropped $20-30K since I sold my house (July 2018) everyday there is new Price Reduced & Back On Market showing up. and its not even spring.
Hold on. Its coming.