Canadian Banks See Mortgage Growth Drop To Multi-Year Lows

Declines in Canadian real estate sales is really putting a drag on debt growth. Numbers from the Bank of Canada (BoC) show Canadian banks held a record amount of mortgage debt in Q3 2018. However, the record amount of mortgage credit is growing at the slowest pace in years.

Canadian Banks Hold Over $1.25 Trillion In Mortgage Credit

Canada’s balance of outstanding credit held at chartered banks reached a new record. The balance reached $1.25 trillion in Q3 2018, up 1.42% from the previous quarter. This represents a 4.32% change compared to one year before. If that number looks a little low, it’s because it’s just chartered banks. This doesn’t include all institutional lenders, unlike our monthly mortgage credit updates.

Canadian Mortgage Credit Oustanding (Chartered Banks)

The total of residential mortgage credit oustanding at Canadian banks.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

The annual percent change is dropping quickly. The 4.32% annual change in Q3 is 27.15% lower than the same period last year. It’s also the third consecutive quarter growth has decelerated. Considering the effective borrowing rate is now 3.99%, this is very weak growth for this segment. Let’s break this down by province.

Canadian Mortgage Credit Oustanding (Chartered Banks – Change)

The annual percent chage of oustanding residential mortgage credit at Canadian banks.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Most Mortgage Debt Is Attached To Ontario and British Columbia Real Estate

The majority of debt can be found in just two provinces. Ontario held the lion’s share of mortgage debt, with $550.44 billion outstanding – 43.68% of the total. BC is the second largest at $213.63 billion outstanding, representing 16.95% of the total. Just the two provinces represent a whopping 60.63% of mortgage debt held at chartered banks. For context, the average sale price of real estate in Ontario made a 0.0% annual change in December. In BC, the average sale price dropped by 5.3%.

Canadian Mortgage Credit Oustanding (Chartered Banks)

The total of residential mortgage credit oustanding at Canadian banks in Q3 2018, by province.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Ontario and BC Mortgage Credit Growth Drop To 2015 Levels

Mortgage credit growth has fallen back to multi-year lows in the largest markets. Ontario saw mortgage credit make an annual jump of 5.29% in Q3 2018, the lowest number since Q2 2015. British Columbia’s annual growth fell to 4.31%, the lowest since Q2 2015. Weakness in both regions helped to drag the national number to 4.31% annual growth. This is the lowest national growth has been since Q3 2014.

Canadian Mortgage Credit Oustanding (Chartered Banks – Change)

The annual percent change of residential mortgage credit oustanding at Canadian banks in Q3 2018, by province.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

There’s provinces worse off – with Newfoundland, Alberta, and Quebec seeing negative growth. Newfoundland saw mortgage credit drop 1.64% from last year, the third negative quarter in a row. Alberta’s balance fell 1.18%, also the third negative quarter, and largest drop since 2009. Quebec also saw a 0.32% decline in mortgage balances, the biggest decline since Q2 2009.

Mortgage growth across the country is decelerating very quickly. Not totally surprising, since most mortgage debt is concentrated in two provinces. However, it’s worth noting the impact of rising rates. Outstanding mortgage credit at Canadian banks has fallen back to pre-2015 interest rate cut levels, and is still dropping.

