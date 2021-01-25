Canada’s Real Estate Market Is The Fastest Growing In The G7, And The Most Inflated

Canadian real estate prices aren’t just fast growing by local standards. They’re growing fast by any standard. US Federal Reserve data shows real home prices advanced in most of the G7 in Q3 2020. Canada topped the list of advanced countries for annual price gains. This isn’t a new trend though. Canadian real estate prices have become such a focus of speculation, they’ve grown almost 3x faster than the second fastest growing G7 country.

Canadian Prices Are The Fastest Growing In The G7

Canadian real estate prices are still growing at a breakneck speed. Real prices increased 2.93% in Q3 2020, bringing them 8.27% higher than the same quarter a year before. The annual growth is now the biggest of the G7 countries. Since the beginning of the Great Recession, Canadian real estate prices have outperformed every G7 market… by a wide margin.

G7 Real Estate Prices Change

Canadian Prices Grew 45% Faster Than Germany, The Second Best Performing Country

The inflation adjusted change in G7 real estate prices in Q3 2020, compared to a year before.Source: US Federal Reserve, Better Dwelling.

Germany’s real estate prices are the best performing in the past quarter, and just behind Canada annually. Germany’s real home prices increased 3.09% in Q3 2020, bringing real prices 6.99% higher than a year before. Despite being the second best performing country in the group, prices are only 38.5% higher than they were in 2005. That means Canadian prices grew 45.2% faster over that period – leading to a massive gap.

G7 Real Estate Price Index

Japanese Real Estate Is The Only Market To Fall

An inflation adjusted index of G7 real estate prices.Source: US Federal Reserve, Better Dwelling.

Japan, the negative rate marvel most countries are using as a successful model, is the only country that’s negative. Real home prices in the country were down a fairly flat 0.01% in Q3, bringing prices 1.15% lower than a year before. Real home prices in the country are 11.4% lower than they were in 2005, meaning home prices failed to even keep inline with inflation.

Italy Was The Only Other Market To Have A Slow Q3

Italy made the biggest quarterly drop in the most recent numbers, but still managed to squeeze out a gain. Real prices fell 2.14% in Q3 2020, bringing them 2.17% higher than last year. Since 2005, real home prices are up 30.1% – which is huge, it just doesn’t seem big against Canada’s movement.

Cheap money is a global trend, inflating almost every real estate market. Canada’s economy is unusually dependent on real estate though. The country’s residential investment is nearly double that of the US currently. It’s also almost 50% higher than the US was during their housing bubble. Somehow, the country’s central bank thinks growing at 25x the rate of US real estate is normal.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.