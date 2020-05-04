Canada’s Mortgage Credit Growth Hits Multi-Year High, But It Isn’t What It Seems

Canadian mortgage credit growth is accelerating into the pandemic – despite the lock down. Bank of Canada (BoC) data shows outstanding mortgage credit reached a new high in March. The number also saw one of the highest rates of growth for the segment in years. Despite the optimistic sounding trend, one needs to remember hundreds of thousands of Canadians deferred mortgage payments. The deferred payments mean some mortgage balances are rising due to a lack of payment, helping to boost growth before adding in new mortgages.

Canadians Now Owe Over $1.64 Trillion In Mortgage Debt

The balance of outstanding credit is higher – making a big climb on both a monthly and annual basis. The balance of outstanding mortgage credit reached $1.64 trillion in March, up 0.49% from a year before. This represents a 5.3% increase when compared to the same month last year. The balance is a new all-time record high.

Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit

The outstanding balance of Canadian mortgage credit.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

The growth is much higher than the same month last year, and is the highest level of growth in years. The 12-month increase of 5.3% in March, is 60.6% higher than the same month last year. For year-over-year growth, this is the highest print since November 2017 – over two years ago. By almost any measure, this is very large growth. Considering a pandemic was declared in the middle of the month, it’s almost obscene.

Mortgage Credit Was Projected To Grow Much Faster Before COVID-19

The annualized growth over the past few months indicates even bigger growth was expected before the pandemic. The 3-month annualized rate of growth reached 6.4% in March, compared to 4.1% during the same month last year. This implies the 12-month growth will continue to accelerate at least into April numbers. However, there’s a few things to keep in mind when looking at this growth.

Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit Change

The 12 month percent change, and 3 month annualized change, of outstanding Canadian mortgage credit at large institutional lenders.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

A substantial portion of the growing balance is due to Canadians no longer paying their mortgages. Starting in mid-March, banks began accepting mortgage deferrals from households seeking COVID-19 relief. In the first week of April, the Canadian Bankers Association said half a million, or 10 percent of mortgages, have had payments deferred. The hundreds of millions in missed payments, are helping to keep balances higher. Add interest on that, and that’s already a running start on decent growth.

This trend is likely to continue into next month, although growth should taper. The number of mortgage deferrals processed by May 1 sat at 720,000 – up 44% from a month before. That’s even more people no longer paying, and interest racking up. This could potentially offset the declines in home buying activity. However, keep in mind this is a very different trend in contrast to when mortgage growth accelerates.

