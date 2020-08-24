Canada’s Largest Real Estate Markets Are Still Seeing Large Immigration Declines

Canada’s largest real estate markets partially attribute fast climbing prices to immigration. However, with a significant decline in permanent residents, prices have yet to slow down. Government of Canada (GoC) data shows new permanent residents admitted to major markets dropped in June. The decline was most notable in Toronto and Montreal, where numbers are down more than a third. Vancouver, while seeing substantial declines, isn’t falling nearly as fast.

Toronto Sees New Permanent Residents Drop 41%

Toronto real estate is seeing a big slow down for immigration. Only 7,135 permanent residents arrived in June, down 41.6% from last year. Year-to-date the number reached 61,430 permanent residents, down 24.3% compared to last year. There’s fewer new permanent residents, but the spike in the first-two months of the year softened total declines.

New Canadian Permanent Residents By Market

The monthly number of permanent residents admitted to Canada, by intended market to reside.

Source: Government of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Vancouver Sees New Permanent Residents Drop 19%

Vancouver is seeing a drop in new permanent residents, but the region is doing better than Toronto. There were 3,190 permanent residents that arrived in June, down 19.2% from last year. Year-to-date 22,575 permanent residents arrived in the region, down 9.5% compared to last year. Recent declines are substantial, but about half of Toronto’s rate, and a third of Montreal.

New Canadian Permanent Residents By Market Change

The percent change of permanent residents admitted to Canada per month, by intended market to reside.

Source: Government of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Montreal Sees New Permanent Residents Drop Over 63%

Montreal’s drop in new permanent residents follows declines last year as well. There were 1,205 permanent residents that arrived in Montreal in June, down 63.5% from last year. Year-to-date that brings the number to 15,495 permanent residents, down 31.2% compared to last year. This is one of the biggest drops of any major real estate market. Surprising, considering this year’s decline also follows one last year, when there was no pandemic.

Canada’s largest real estate markets continue to see new permanent residents decline. The drops are a smaller ratio than at the beginning of the pandemic. However, June is also when new arrivals tend to peak – so the drop is bigger as a number. The declines have yet to relieve pressure on rising prices, indicating recent climbs have little to do with fundamentals, and a lot more to do with exuberance.

