Canada’s Cheap Mortgage Credit Is Fueling Higher Real Estate Prices… Again

Canadian real estate prices are rising again, and everyone is scrambling to explain. Sure, you make a compelling argument that [insert any city in Canada] is the next Manhattan. However, Bank of Canada (BoC) data reveals a more blunt answer—witchcraft. Just kidding, it’s the reintroduction of cheap credit and the leverage that comes with it. Interest costs on new mortgages fell in February, providing leverage similar to the boost in home prices the following month.

Canadian Mortgage Borrowers Are Seeing Interest Costs Fall

Canadian lenders are seeing new mortgage loans with lower interest costs. New loans saw the average interest fall 0.12 points to 5.53% in February. Still higher than January, and the amount remains 3.14 points higher than last year. That’s less leverage than last year, but more than the month before. It’s an important point to hold onto as we dive further into the numbers.

Canada’s Mortgage Stress Test Has Little Impact At This Level

Canadian mortgage leverage is much more sensitive to interest rates at this level. OSFI, Canada’s bank regulator, has a mortgage stress test, officially called Guideline B-20. The Guideline ensures that borrowers can pay the higher of 5.25% interest, or a contract rate plus 2-points. It does a great job at throttling credit up to that 5.25% mark, but afterwards leverage fluctuates wildly. Every increase or decrease has an almost immediate effect on how much people can borrow.

It’s worth mentioning the stress test doesn’t apply to all mortgage lenders. Lenders that aren’t required to stress test make their own risk-mitigation measures. They often only use the quoted rate for calculations when the interest is above a floor. That helpful tip was a friendly reminder in my favorite mortgage app this morning. Reminding people they have access to more leverage has never gone wrong, right?

Anyway, still not clear on the stress test? Say you found a mortgage rate of 6.0% (your mortgage broker is terrible btw), meaning 8.0% is your stress test rate. Now your friend decides they’ll borrow a month later, and they get a 5.75% mortgage rate. Their stress test rate is now reduced by 0.25 points as well, and they get the additional leverage.

Back when mortgages were 2 points and the minimum stress test was 4.75%, it didn’t have much impact. The floor applied, minimizing sensitivity to everyone but deep pocketed investors who aren’t stretching to hit their budget.

Canadian Home Prices Are Tied Closely With Interest & Leverage

To understand why this is important, you need to learn that home prices are linked to leverage. How much does a home cost? When I ask people this, they often talk about input and output costs, population inflows, etcs. Do these people really think that’s the math Joe & Jane Six Pack do before placing an offer? Of course not, it’s how much they can pay. The more pressure, the more likely they are to exhaust the amount they can afford.

Even the BoC knows this, with a former Deputy Governor recently explaining how low rates helped borrowers spend more on the same housing. It was previously believed that falling rates provided a discount on interest. In reality, over the past 30 years, low rates didn’t provide a discount to buyers, it provided more leverage for sellers to capture. Prices inflated to fill the gap, for 30 years before someone finally did the math.

Leverage means debt, and debt is spending the value of your future labor today. If you want a perfect recipe to raise home prices, you incentivize purchasing of a necessity and then let people borrow more and more of their future income to pay for it. Canada’s housing crisis in a nutshell, and it’s intentionally designed this way.

Canada’s Falling Mortgage Rates Resemble Recent Home Price Growth

Now, back to the uninsured mortgage rate above. A 0.12 point drop in February might not sound like a lot, but it would give a buyer roughly 1.2% more buying power. For a couple making $200k/year, that translates into roughly $11,500 more leverage. It’s remarkably close to the $12,300 increase the benchmark home made in March. Leverage is likely responsible for the entire increase.

The BoC doesn’t have to cut rates for cheap leverage to be reintroduced, they just need to slow quantitative tightening. By failing to tighten government bond liquidity, fixed rate mortgages continue to fall and spark more buying power.

On one hand, it might seem justified due to the banking liquidity crisis in the US. Apparently, households with unstable shelter are a lower priority than more cheap credit after history’s largest borrowing binge.