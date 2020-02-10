Canada Sees Large Rise In Non-Permanent Residents, But Fewer Move To Ontario

Canada is in the midst of an immigration boom, but Ontario is losing ground. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data shows more non-permanent residents arrived in Q3 2019. A lot more, actually. The net increase of non-permanent residents was the highest of any quarter, going back to the 1970s – the last year calculated by the stat agency. Ontario is a notable exception to this trend, as it’s beginning to see smaller net increases.

Canada Just Saw The Biggest Increase of Non-Permanent Residents Ever

The change for non-permanent residents to Canada hasn’t been higher in a long time – likely ever. The country gained 82,438 non-permanent residents in Q3 2019, up 6.63% from the same quarter a year before. Over the past 12-months, Canada saw an increase of 176,662 non-permanent residents. This is the biggest quarter since at least 1980. Canada has never seen a larger net increase of permanent residents, for as long as Stat Can has tracked the data.

Canada Net Non-Permanent Resident Flow

The net change in non-permanent residents across Canada.

Source: Stat Can, Better Dwelling.

Ontario Is Seeing A Smaller Increase of Non-Permanent Residents

Ontario, which normally captures a large portion of this population, is seeing a drop. The province received 36,478 of the net inflow Q3 2019, down 7.82% from a year before. Over the past 12-months, Ontario represented 78,091 of the net increase of non-permanent residents. This is the weakest Q3 since 2016, and the weakest 12-month period since Q4 2017. It’s still a lot of people, but the trend is showing some signs of tapering.

Ontario Net Non-Permanent Resident Flow

The net change in non-permanent residents across Ontario.

Source: Stat Can, Better Dwelling.

B.C. Is Seeing A Bigger Wave of Non-Permanent Residents

British Columbia (B.C.) on the other hand, is seeing their non-permanent resident numbers swell. The province received 16,413 of the net inflow in Q3 2019, up 6.58% from a year before. Over the past 12-months, B.C. represented 28,257 of the net increase of non-permanent residents. This was both the biggest Q3, and the biggest 12-month period since at least 1980.

B.C. Net Non-Permanent Resident Flow

The net change in non-permanent residents across B.C.

Source: Stat Can, Better Dwelling.

Canada is seeing a large net increase of non-permanent residents – more than any other period on record. It’s interesting to see this number decline in Ontario, the country’s largest province. Despite receiving a fairly large increase, it’s apparently losing attractiveness. Provinces like BC on the other hand, are picking up Ontario’s lost ground.

