Canada Didn’t Have A Real Estate Supply Shortage, But Its Gov May Create One: BMO

Canada’s pull back in new housing starts has presented supply concerns, but they shouldn’t… yet. A new analysis from BMO Capital Markets reiterates they don’t see a lack of supply, but too much demand. Looking at the number of new housing starts to working age population growth, they show little deviation from historical norms. However, the country’s pursuit of rapid population expansion on top of its exuberance will likely manufacture a shortage if it persists.
Housing Starts To Working Age Population Growth
BMO looked at a relatively new indicator—housing starts to working age population growth. By comparing the growth of housing to the growth of workers, you get a better idea of demand pacing. A new home can create supply either for the user, or by providing a notch up the ladder, freeing up starter units.
Canada’s Housing Supply Hasn’t Deviated From Historic Norms
Canada’s housing starts aren’t significantly out of line with historical standards. Over the past 45 years, the bank found the ratio was 0.6, or 1 new home per 1.7 adults. For context, that’s about 32% more housing than the average household size requires.
Charting the data shows some tightening recently. The ratio dips below 0.5 points during some periods. New home starts have fallen, but they do remain elevated in contrast to historical norms.
Source: BMO Capital Markets.
“… sifting through the deep ebbs and flows of the past few years, the underlying trend in starts/population growth really is not out of kilter with long-run averages,” says Douglas Porter, a prominent economist at BMO.
The bank even notes the ratio has climbed above the long-run norm recently. Starts take years to materialize into housing, but there’s nothing out of the ordinary.
Canada Is Manufacturing Demand To Distort Home Prices
The bank argues supply isn’t out of whack, but demand certainly has been. Cheap credit has fueled investor speculation, outbidding end users. Rapidly rising home prices also leads to less inventory, since it provides incentive to hold surpluses. Then there’s the upcoming demand stimulus—aggressive pursuit of population growth during a housing crisis.
Canada’s largest price growth was during the pandemic’s population stagnation. It was exuberant expectations of stimulated demand that drove the growth. “To be clear, starts are historically strong, it’s the population spurt that’s changed the picture,” says Porter.
Adding, “if we didn’t have a supply shortage before, we are going to have one when the population grows by 1 million in a single year.”
Canada’s ability to continue perpetual growth at this clip is unrealistic. Poaching 1 million people per year might be doable in the short-term, but not persistently. It also takes a great suspension of reality to be convinced that investors are in the business of devaluing their holdings if they are just allowed to make more.
However, speculative narratives don’t have to make sense or persist. They only need to demonstrate some short-term reinforcement, providing enough doubt that it’s possible.
“…we would simply re-assert that the wildness seen in the housing market during the pandemic was fundamentally a demand surge, and not some new supply issue,” he ends.
8 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
Canada has the fastest growing population in the G7. Higher home prices should be expected when everyone wants to move here.
Steve said it best in the news once and it stuck with me—it’s not that other G7 countries can’t grow this fast, it’s that no other G7 is stupid enough to grow this fast without planning infrastructure.
What Canada is doing is exploiting immigrants for rents and cheap labour while pretending its inbound colonialism experiment is for good. Indentured servants were grifted this was, the formal contract is just no longer needed. Except for TFWs, since they get booted out if they complain and get fired.
Imperialists never stop being imperialists, especially when the average voter is very supportive of their own exploitation.
As usual Trudeau is vote importing multi millions of immigrants from very poor countries. This is creating many disasters in the country. Healthcare government debts high housing costs etc.
He’s not importing votes, he’s exploiting immigrants for the cheap labor and rents to be extracted. Canada knows the churn is now so high that more than a third go back, and a third never become citizens—they just wish they could save enough to move.
It’s wild to see how narrative by narrative is deconstructed about Canada’s housing bubble, and then the Federal government works towards making it true.
It was foreign buyers? Let’s tell everyone they’re now banned, and quietly reverse the ban a few days later.
It’s cheap credit? Let’s raise interest rates, then find ways to make cheaper credit through bond manipulation.
Home prices are growing but there was no population growth? Let’s double our target!
We should stop electing real estate investors that dabble in government on the side.
the elected policy makers,
are also the property investors,…
gee go figure…