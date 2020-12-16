Two of Canada’s Largest Banks Are Reducing Non-Branch Office Space

The pandemic may have helped banks accelerate profitability… and not just from real estate prices. Well, kind of because of real estate prices. Earlier this month, two of Canada’s largest banks reiterated plans to reduce office space. The pandemic forced them to send non-essential staff to work from home. Now they’re finding things are working out better than expected. This may have a long-term shift in real estate values post-pandemic, as Canada’s largest employers become more comfortable with employees working from anywhere in the country.

Why Is This Important To Watch?

Canada’s big banks are some of the largest employers in the country. They also happen to use a lot of really prime real estate for their operations. As banks become more comfortable with employees working from home, they save a ton of cash. Great for bank profits, and employees that no longer have to commute to do a job they can do from home. It does create a unique dynamic that hasn’t been faced in a very long time though.

People no longer need to pay a premium to live near the office. Many people are willing to sacrifice space and pay a premium to be next to the office. If the office no longer exists, this can reduce urban premiums. On the other hand, this can increase demand for small cities and the suburbs. A trend we’ve seen during the pandemic, that can persist longer than most people think.

TD To Drop 11% of Non-Retail Space

TD has been looking to reduce office space pre-pandemic, but the pandemic has definitely accelerated the move. During the bank’s earning’s call, Riaz Ahmed, the bank’s Chief Financial Officer, stated “This quarter we made the decision to vacate approximately 1.2 million square feet.” They estimate the office space represents about 11% of the bank’s non-retail space.

The bank’s decision to vacate this specific square footage was only made in the quarter. However, they also stated they’ve had real estate optimization plans that “predate COVID.” This is very different from just 2017, when the bank was seeking out more high priced Toronto real estate. Now they’re looking at reducing square footage.

More CIBC Employees To Work Permanently From Home

CIBC mentioned earlier this week how successful work from home employees have been. CEO Victor Dodig told analysts on the earnings call, “some of our team members are going to work remotely more permanently.” He further added, “We’ve had great success with our contact center team working from home. They’re engaged. They’re productive. They’re speaking to our clients and making their experience much better.” It sounds like they’re also pleasantly surprised with how well it’s working out.

CIBC is building on their plan to consolidate their non-retail real estate. In Greater Toronto, the bank is consolidating 23 offices into CIBC Square, upon completion. CFO Hratch Panossian added to the CEO’s remarks, “This isn’t something we’ve done in isolation. It was always part of the plan and we are not taking on more real estate. We are moving into Square, taking on square footage and we were always going to give up square footage.”

Canada’s largest companies are warming up to work from home, and keeping the extra office rent. In addition to the above banks shifting dependency, is Canada’s largest company by market cap – Shopify. Earlier this year the company’s CEO declared “office centricity” over. The announcement came with allowing most employees to work from home permanently.

